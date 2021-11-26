A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

California Apple store hit in latest smash-and-grab in broad daylight

Incident follows similar burglaries in Bay Area, Los Angeles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2021 at 3:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – A Northern California Apple store was targeted by thieves Wednesday in the latest smash-and-grab theft as mobs continue to commit brazen burglaries on retail shops in several U.S. cities.

Four suspects walked into the Apple store just after 11:30 a.m. in Santa Rosa, 55 miles north of San Francisco, and stole more than $20,000 worth of merchandise in broad daylight in front of customers and staff, authorities said.

They fled in a vehicle and ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. They were wearing black clothing and masks.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







California Apple store hit in latest smash-and-grab in broad daylight
Free deal to help Colorado's COVID-19 response ends up costing taxpayers
Black Lives Matter claims America is 'stolen land' in Thanksgiving tweet
Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including 6 rescuers
Australia records more deaths following COVID vaccines than all other shots combined in over 50 years
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×