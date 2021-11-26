California Apple store hit in latest smash-and-grab in broad daylight

(FOX NEWS) – A Northern California Apple store was targeted by thieves Wednesday in the latest smash-and-grab theft as mobs continue to commit brazen burglaries on retail shops in several U.S. cities.

Four suspects walked into the Apple store just after 11:30 a.m. in Santa Rosa, 55 miles north of San Francisco, and stole more than $20,000 worth of merchandise in broad daylight in front of customers and staff, authorities said.

They fled in a vehicle and ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. They were wearing black clothing and masks.

