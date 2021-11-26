They call it 'education,' but it isn't

November has dates that are of import for Americans.

There's Thanksgiving, of course. Despite all the warnings from mainstream media this year – COVID, inflation and more – Americans will celebrate as we always have. Yes, it will cost more, and yes, we may not be able to gather together as we have in years past, but the holiday is what it is, and that has not changed the fact Americans love it!

This week the supermarkets in my area were filled with people scanning long shopping lists, and their carts were filled to the brim. They are spending. While planning the feast, they were a bit more limited on the size of the family gathering, and certainly, the wearing of masks is now part of the daily requirement – like it or not.

Another November date that is important for Americans is Nov. 22. I say it "is" important – or at least, it "should" be.

That's the date in 1963 John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of this country, was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. Kennedy was shot while riding in a motorcade. The governor of Texas, John B. Connally, was seriously wounded in the attack but survived.

Questions many Americans think of about that date are: Where were you when you heard what happened, How did it affect you, and What did it mean to your beliefs in our country? Did you think about it this year? What do you tell your children about what happened?

I was astonished this year on the 22nd as I read my local newspaper and found that there was not one mention of the historical significance of that date. The only note about it was in a 2-inch feature "Today in History," and the Kennedy killing was just one of four items mentioned. That's all!

I listened to what are generously called news-talk radio stations, and all I heard was second-guessing the Rittenhouse verdict and, of course, COVID and vaccines. Not one mention of President Kennedy and the enormous impact his death had on us and our history.

Having worked in news for many years, there was a never a year we ignored that date in our coverage of the day. It makes me wonder what's happened. I suspect we can blame the schools. I suspect that our children have not been taught the import of that date in history, and as a result, when those children grow up and work in media, they just ignore it because they don't know.

Shame on those teachers and shame on those school systems. They call it "education," but it isn't. But shame also on the parents for not knowing what their children are and are not being taught – and doing something about it.

I admit I went through something similar with my children. Quite frankly, when they were little and starting school, I was naïve. I trusted the schools. I had not experienced such brainwashing in my years in school and assumed it would be the same for my children. I soon learned I was wrong, and from that point on, I became – not exactly the "Mother from Hell" – but teachers knew who I was!

And my children got a decent education. That is, after all, what we pay taxes for. Every year the amount of money going to the schools in this country gets larger, and yet, the educational results are dropping.

Despite that, young people are going to college and burdening themselves with enormous tuition debt. It's like an open-ended charge account with no realistic way of paying it back when the time comes.

Whether they will have learned a job skill in college that would enable them to pay back such debt is doubtful. To make things even more insane, we have politicians from the federal level on down promising to pass laws that will pay off student loans!

Let's see … the kids get themselves into debt and the rest of us, who work and pay our own bills, suddenly, through the largesse of the politicians, are required to pay those school debts via higher taxes.

There's something wrong with this.

On top of that, there are many states that are dropping the requirement for students to pass tests in order to qualify for college entrance.

California, for one, has dropped the requirement for prospective students to take and pass the SAT or ACT test for entrance. The state university system has nine undergraduate campuses. It agreed to drop the tests last year because critics said they are biased against low-income, disabled, and black and Latino students. In addition, a court settlement this year prevents UC from using those exams at any time in the future.

So, everybody gets in – and the taxpayer is left with paying for it all.

What else is new?

So, as we pass another Thanksgiving, I am thankful for my country and our good history, but I am not thankful for those among us who do nothing but tear down what we are as a nation. I am tired of their endless ranting.

