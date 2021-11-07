A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Candace Owens on diary entry: Biden's daughter is '2nd person in family to make incestuous allegations'

Says the quiet part out loud

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2021 at 8:02pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Conservative firebrand Candace Owens said the quiet part out loud on Twitter concerning allegations of incest within the Biden family, pointing out that Ashley Biden is reportedly the second person involved in such rumors.

The response from Owens came after Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted, “So if the FBI raided someone’s house over Ashley Biden’s diary being stolen, that means Ashley Biden’s diary and the accusations in it were real. Are there any real journalists willing to ask Joe about it?”

Owens replied, “More importantly – Ashley Biden is the SECOND person in the Biden family that has made incestuous sexual allegations. Do not forget about Hunter’s laptop and the text messages about his niece. These are accounts DIRECTLY FROM the Biden family. Not conspiracies.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's medically coercive vaccine mandate
Cruz calls 2021 elections 'enormously consequential,' does not rule out 2024 run
Candace Owens on diary entry: Biden's daughter is '2nd person in family to make incestuous allegations'
Texas builds makeshift border wall using shipping containers
U.S. orders American citizens out of Ethiopia 'as soon as possible'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×