Candace Owens on diary entry: Biden's daughter is '2nd person in family to make incestuous allegations'

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – Conservative firebrand Candace Owens said the quiet part out loud on Twitter concerning allegations of incest within the Biden family, pointing out that Ashley Biden is reportedly the second person involved in such rumors.

The response from Owens came after Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted, “So if the FBI raided someone’s house over Ashley Biden’s diary being stolen, that means Ashley Biden’s diary and the accusations in it were real. Are there any real journalists willing to ask Joe about it?”

Owens replied, “More importantly – Ashley Biden is the SECOND person in the Biden family that has made incestuous sexual allegations. Do not forget about Hunter’s laptop and the text messages about his niece. These are accounts DIRECTLY FROM the Biden family. Not conspiracies.”

