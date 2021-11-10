A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Candidate for office says Jesus today 'would be accused of being woke'

Ex-Bush campaign adviser is running as a Democrat in Texas' lieutenant governor race

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2021 at 9:51pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A former Bush campaign adviser who is running as a Democrat in Texas’ lieutenant governor race said Sunday that Jesus Christ today would be declared "woke" by conservatives.

Matthew Dowd, who is seeking his party’s nomination to take on Republican Dan Patrick, said he came to the realization in church that today’s "wokeness" is just another term for human decency.

"As I sat in church today I was thinking that if Jesus were here today he would be accused of being woke," he tweeted. "How about we just say it is human decency to treat all with respect and dignity and that it is constitutional to say all men and women are equal."

Read the full story ›

