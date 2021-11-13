Caravan leader vows 10k+ illegals will storm southern border in coming weeks

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – Caravan leader Irineo Mujica, a dual citizen of America and Mexico, threatens the United States can expect a tsunami of tens of thousands of illegal migrants coming over the Southern border in the upcoming days and weeks.

Independent journalist Oscar El Blue of Border Network News posted a report on Mujica’s plan to move through Sonora through Arizona via his YouTube Channel, where he interviewed Mujica. The caravan leader told El Blue that no one “on our side” was responsible for the migrants. Mujica said he told the migrants that they had not gone on the 12-day journey to be treated like prisoners. Mujica promised to convoke another caravan “in 10 days” in Veracruz, Mexico, that will join with the existing caravan of around 4,000 Haitian migrants. Mujica called for two caravans to meet up and merge in Veracruz on November 18th.

El Blue says the National Guard and The National Institute of Immigration (INM) failed to stop this caravan in Chiapas, Mexico because just a few weeks ago, several illegal migrants died trying to complete the journey. One of the deaths was an 11-year-old from Haiti who drowned while attempting to swim across from Guatemala. Two other deaths were in Cuba when the National Guard gunned down illegal migrants who were being trafficked via tractor-trailer coyote. Essentially, El Blue explains that neither organization wants to be accused of bombarding the group of illegal migrants or being inhumane when force must be used to control or stop the caravan.

Read the full story ›