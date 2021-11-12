A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CBS withdraws social media claim that Rittenhouse 'murdered' 2

'Oh, well, then. No need for trials'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CBS has deleted its social media charge that Kyle Rittenhouse said he "murdered" two men during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year after a social media response that included concerns the network was libeling the teen who is on trial for those charges, but has not been convicted.

It's actually journalism 101, or maybe even 95 or 78, that one doesn't report that a person is convicted before that actual conviction happens. In fact, there could be an acquittal.

Nevertheless, CBS announced online that Rittenhouse "told the jury he murdered two men," which if it was accurate would be a confession to capital crimes.

Fox News reported the statement quickly was taken down, and updated later to read, "Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he killed two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense."

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson: Rittenhouse 'most bizarre court proceeding ever'

Is CBS giving fake news?

Fox reported, "Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he 'murdered two men.' Twitter users told CBS that their initial analysis wasn't just misleading, but it was potentially libelous as well. The morning show deleted the original tweet."

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin noted the CBS determination, with, "Oh, well, then. No need for trials, CBS News has delivered its verdict! In the event of a conviction, a national news organization saying that will go straight into the appeal brief."

The Daily Wire reported social media users came unglued over CBS announcement, saying it revealed the much larger problem of biased media reporting.

According to LawOfficer, Washington Examiner senior commentary writer Becket Adams noted, "Bang up job, guys."

And Mark Hemingway, a Real Clear Investigations senior writer noted, "Again, a lot of Rittenhouse coverage and commentary is straight up libelous."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Pelosi demands 'gender equity' in attack on global warming
Emails: School boards group coordinated with Biden to threaten parents
CBS withdraws social media claim that Rittenhouse 'murdered' 2
Did Biden break federal law in speech about Satchel Paige?
Analysis reveals Biden trying to raise taxes on low and middle income households
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×