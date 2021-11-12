CBS withdraws social media claim that Rittenhouse 'murdered' 2

CBS has deleted its social media charge that Kyle Rittenhouse said he "murdered" two men during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year after a social media response that included concerns the network was libeling the teen who is on trial for those charges, but has not been convicted.

It's actually journalism 101, or maybe even 95 or 78, that one doesn't report that a person is convicted before that actual conviction happens. In fact, there could be an acquittal.

Nevertheless, CBS announced online that Rittenhouse "told the jury he murdered two men," which if it was accurate would be a confession to capital crimes.

Fox News reported the statement quickly was taken down, and updated later to read, "Kyle Rittenhouse testified in his murder trial yesterday, breaking down in tears as he told the jury he killed two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last year in self-defense."

Again, a lot of Rittenhouse coverage and commentary is straight up libelous. https://t.co/FqSJZNLkRe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 11, 2021

bang up job, guys. pic.twitter.com/bhQVfYMcpZ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 11, 2021

Fox reported, "Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he 'murdered two men.' Twitter users told CBS that their initial analysis wasn't just misleading, but it was potentially libelous as well. The morning show deleted the original tweet."

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin noted the CBS determination, with, "Oh, well, then. No need for trials, CBS News has delivered its verdict! In the event of a conviction, a national news organization saying that will go straight into the appeal brief."

The Daily Wire reported social media users came unglued over CBS announcement, saying it revealed the much larger problem of biased media reporting.

According to LawOfficer, Washington Examiner senior commentary writer Becket Adams noted, "Bang up job, guys."

And Mark Hemingway, a Real Clear Investigations senior writer noted, "Again, a lot of Rittenhouse coverage and commentary is straight up libelous."

