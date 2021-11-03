I'm celebrating today! Gains for freedom in my 2 home states

I'm relaxed today. I'm celebrating today.

Glenn Youngkin and Jack Ciattarelli are the reasons.

I barely knew their names a year ago. Now it's time for everyone to know their names.

Youngkin will be the new governor of Virginia, my home of 20 years, and Ciattarelli may be the new governor of New Jersey, my home for the first 20 years of my life.

This election was a total repudiation of everything Joe Biden has done. Hallelujah!

No, they were not running against Biden, but his total capitulation to radical left agenda made it possible – maybe even likely.

These are two states that were lost, adrift without a rudder, cast away. Now they're back, and so is hope in America. Both were solidly blue – but Tuesday changed all that.

This was an EARTHQUAKE on the Richter scale of political repudiation.

"Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family," said Terry McAuliffe said in a Wednesday morning statement.

Youngkin's "day one game plan" includes eliminating the state's grocery tax, requiring voter approval for property taxes and temporarily suspending an increase to the gas tax.

He went on in his acceptance speech to outline his plans, including school choice, replacing the parole board on day one, fostering 10,000 start-up businesses and putting a nail in the coffin of Critical Race Theory in the schools.

Youngkin's running mates were the new lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, a Marine veteran and Jamaican immigrant, the first black woman to hold statewide office in the Old Dominion, and Jason Miyares who was elected attorney general.

"I am at a loss for words, for the first time in my life. … I'm here because you put your trust in me. … What you are looking at is the American dream. I am not even a first-generation American. When I joined the Marine Corps I was still a Jamaican, but this country had done so much for me I was willing to die for this country," Sears said Tuesday night.

"There are some who want to divide us and we must not let that happen. They would like us to believe that we are back in 1963 when my father came. Here I am, living proof. In case you haven't noticed, I am black and I have been black all my life. But that's not what this is about. What we are going to do is be about the business of the commonwealth," Sears added.

Youngkin came out to his theme song, "Spirit in the Sky."

"All right Virginia, we won this thing," he shouted.

"Together we shall change the trajectory of the commonwealth."

He signed a few basketballs, as is his tradition, and tossed them to the crowd.

Was it worth the wait? Yes, it was. It was thrilling.

What does this mean to Americans who don't live in Virginia?

A year from now are the mid-term elections. Yes, only a year away.

Biden keeps biding his time and turning our fair republic into a garbage dump. I'm convinced we're on the verge of a bigger earthquake.

Remember the Jan. 6 repression? Afghanistan? The illegal-alien surge, which continues? The fentanyl catastrophe? The mandates for vaccines? Inflation? The supply-chain scandal?

It's been a long, long year. Finally, ol' Joe seems to be getting his comeuppance.

What will a lopsided House of Representatives and Senate look like? We'll know a year from now.

Of course, we have a lot of work to do if Congress is to change hands in 2022.

We can't expect this Democratic tyranny will suddenly end. And that's what it surely is – tyranny.

It's up to us to make it happen. We must take a step at a time and eradicate it once and for all – and be sure it never returns.

Tuesday's victory was actually a great achievement, but we need to remember there's much wrong with our country still.

We all need to put our nose to grindstone and get to work, just like Glenn Youngkin and Jack Ciattarelli did.

