Our children are not chattel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – They admitted it. Now they think they can get away with it.

Three weeks ago, I reported to you on the appalling case of sixth grade student Rylee M., who was pressured by teachers at Chinook Trail Middle School to seal her mask to her face with thick blue painter's tape. Another schoolmate came forward to describe how those teachers would patrol their classrooms for violators while twirling the tape rolls around their wrists.

Skeptics accused the children of manufacturing the story and of voluntarily putting the tape on themselves. Others, including the Colorado Springs Police Department school resource officer stationed at Chinook Trail, baselessly dismissed the incident as a prank committed by a teacher in "jest." Gaslighters in the school district and their supporters misleadingly denied that teachers applied the tape directly to victims' faces – something Rylee and her mom never alleged. By mischaracterizing the actual allegations, public school propagandists deflected attention from the brazen abuse of authority exercised by educators who issued de facto ultimatums that children comply with their directive to use the tape handed to them. Or else.

On Monday, after the district's three-week-long internal investigation, Chinook Trail Middle School Principal Tom Andrew confirmed in a meeting with Rylee's mom, Stephanie M., that teachers had indeed "directed students to affix a mask to their face with tape" – a cruel measure that only sadists, not sane public health advocates, could embrace. Moreover, the unfazed principal blandly acknowledged, "Yes," the "students thought they were compelled to follow through" on the teachers' "requests" (to choke themselves off).

"In short," the principal told Rylee's mom in his sing-song scripted voice, "district policy and procedures were broken," "trust and respect" were "broken," and "poor decisions" were made. Now, the principal told Stephanie M., it's time "to move this forward" after "admitting our mistake" and "trust" the administration. The abusers will remain in the classroom with vulnerable 11- and 12-year-olds; any disciplinary measures will be kept "confidential"; and brave Rylee, who has been harassed over the incident, will now be enrolled in online school to keep her safe from the mask bondage bullies.

TRENDING: Republicans plan 'Let's Go Brandon' rally for Brandon, Vermont, as Biden crumbles in polls

"It was never our intent," the anonymous group of "Team 642" tape torturers wrote in a crappy little note to parents handed out Monday night at a meeting closed to the public, "to cause anxiety, fear, confusion, or physical or emotional harm." Never mind that these petty tyrants wrought all of the above and will be shielded from any transparent punishment. "We look forward to returning to normal and continuing along this learning journey with your family," the teachers (none of whom have reached out to Rylee or her mom directly) cheerily chirped.

Elitist privilege means always pretending to say you're sorry without ever suffering consequences for wrongdoing.

Darcy Schoening, parent advocate and town of Monument Board of Trustees member, agrees. She believes "the teachers responsible for this behavior should be fired. Their names should be released. Parents have the right to know WHO is abusing their kids. Protecting the teachers' identities and disciplinary actions is a slap in the face to parents."

"It's sickening to me," Stephanie lamented as the principal echoed the educrats' desire to get back out of the public spotlight and "resume normalcy." She's not going to let it drop. "I am not going to be quiet," the work-at-home mom of three young daughters told KVOR-AM 740 radio talk-show host Richard Randall this week. "Plenty of parents are willing to step up for their kids." No doubt about it. The Election Day revolt against K-12 control freaks just demonstrated that parents across the country from Loudoun County, Virginia, to El Paso County, Colorado, to Los Angeles County, California, will not let COVID-era abnormalities hijack their children's health and freedom.

With Justice Department goons and local cops treating parents protesting at school board meetings like criminals, we know we can't rely on law enforcement to side with sovereignty-defenders over the State. Remember: Stephanie M. immediately contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department to report the abuse as soon as her daughter told her what happened. They blew her off. Instead, according to creepy public record files I obtained last week, at least three members of the CSPD's Metropolitan Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division/Strategic Information Center passed around my Twitter and Gab posts about Rylee's case to several CSPD command staff and other individuals whose names were redacted. A CSPD "Intelligence Unit" detective made note of my "2 million (yes, million) Twitter followers" (so what?), and a sergeant falsely claimed I was aware of protest plans at the school (I heard no such information until after administrators shut down the school on Oct. 25 amid an international maelstrom of public scrutiny and press coverage).

It's getting impossible to "back the blue" when they stand down as antifa and Black Lives Matter attack you for defending law and order, kneel before the altar of George Floyd, enforce junk-science-based COVID-19 tyranny lining the pockets of Big Pharma and Big Government, and spy on you for standing up for parents fighting educational malpractice. Teach your children well.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!