Chilling surveillance video shows suspect's strange behavior minutes after parade massacre

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published November 23, 2021 at 12:39pm
The man accused of mowing down participants in a Wisconsin parade has been captured on a doorbell video recorded shortly after the tragedy that left five people dead and 48 injured.

Police have charged Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, with five counts of homicide in connection with the incident, in which an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The video was recorded by Waukesha resident Daniel Rider and shared with NBC. Rider lives about a half-mile from where the tragedy took place.

The video begins with Brooks, who appears to be shivering, wearing just a T-shirt in the November chill, knocking on Rider’s front door about 20 minutes after the incident.

"I called an Uber and I'm supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don't know when it's coming," Brooks said. "Can you call it for me please? I'm homeless."

Rider later said he had no idea what had taken place at the site of the parade because he had been away hunting and had come home to watch a football game.

He said he let Brooks come in, gave him a jacket and allowed him to use his cell phone.

The video shows Brooks walking on the sidewalk in front of Rider’s house, apparently trying to reach someone to help him get away.

"All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I'm getting extra nervous," Rider said.

At that point, Rider told Brooks to leave. Although Brooks complied, he was not gone long.

The video shows him banging on the door again, claiming he had left his ID inside.

"Then the next thing you know, you see the cops with lights on him saying, 'hands in the air, hands in the air,” Rider said.

Rider’s neighbor had called the police. They arrived as Brooks was pacing back and forth on Rider's front porch.

The video captures the voices of police officers telling Brooks to put up his hands.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," Brooks said as police came to take him into custody.

After the police arrive, they ask Rider about Brooks.

"Hey, do you know this guy?" a police officer says

"Absolutely not," Rider says.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

