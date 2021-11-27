A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China runs 'combat readiness patrol' as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan

'Relevant actions are necessary to deal with the current situation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2021 at 7:16pm
A Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan airspace on Oct. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Jennie Taer
Daily Caller News Foundation

China’s military conducted an exercise over Taiwan Friday during a surprise visit by U.S. lawmakers.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it “organised naval and air forces to continue combat readiness police patrols in direction of the Taiwan Strait,” according to Reuters.

The bipartisan Congressional delegation traveled to Taiwan, despite warnings from China. The group quietly made the trip after serving Thanksgiving meals to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.

Is China getting ready to make war on Taiwan?

The Chines military said that “relevant actions are necessary to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of China’s territory, and defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity is our military’s sacred mission.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported that 8 Chinese aircraft flew into its airspace.

China insists that Taiwan is part of its territory, and has increased its show of force around the country in recent months.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

