WATCH: Christians chant 'Lets Go, Brandon,' now atheists demand IRS probe

(PJ MEDIA) -- The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), a hate group if there ever was one, is demanding that the IRS investigate a San Antonio, Texas, church where speakers and participants at a “ReAwaken America” event chanted “Let’s go, Brandon,” calling it a violation of the Johnson Amendment.

Pastor John Hagee is the founder of Christians United for Israel. He is a leader among leaders in protecting the Judeo-Christian bedrock of America. Amazing video of his Cornerstone Church today — worshippers break out in chant of Let’s Go Brandon!pic.twitter.com/HnOSfGWP9D — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) November 15, 2021

“They knew what they were doing, what they were saying, and knew it was nothing but a political statement,” FFRF co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a press release. “Tax exemptions are a serious public trust, a responsibility, and with that enormous benefit comes some responsibilities — including not engaging in partisan politics. No church has a right to a tax exemption, they have to follow the rules.”

The event in question, which was held at Cornerstone Church, was organized by someone called Clay Clark as part of a ReAwaken America tour that features Trumpverse luminaries Gen. Mike Flynn, pillow salesman Mike Lindell, and others.

