WATCH: Christians chant 'Lets Go, Brandon,' now atheists demand IRS probe

'They knew what they were doing, what they were saying'

Published November 15, 2021 at 7:52pm
Published November 15, 2021 at 7:52pm
(PJ MEDIA) -- The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), a hate group if there ever was one, is demanding that the IRS investigate a San Antonio, Texas, church where speakers and participants at a “ReAwaken America” event chanted “Let’s go, Brandon,” calling it a violation of the Johnson Amendment.

“They knew what they were doing, what they were saying, and knew it was nothing but a political statement,” FFRF co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a press release. “Tax exemptions are a serious public trust, a responsibility, and with that enormous benefit comes some responsibilities — including not engaging in partisan politics. No church has a right to a tax exemption, they have to follow the rules.”

The event in question, which was held at Cornerstone Church, was organized by someone called Clay Clark as part of a ReAwaken America tour that features Trumpverse luminaries Gen. Mike Flynn, pillow salesman Mike Lindell, and others.

Read the full story ›

