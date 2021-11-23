A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church leader who threatened women with 'eternal damnation' charged with sex trafficking

Claims to be 'the appointed son of God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2021 at 9:23pm
(AP) -- The leader of a Philippines-based church was charged with having sex with women and underage girls who faced threats of abuse and “eternal damnation” unless they catered to the self-proclaimed “son of God,” federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and two of his top administrators are among nine people named in a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury last week and unsealed Thursday. The indictment includes three Los Angeles-based administrators of Quiboloy's church who were charged last year. The new indictment also names a church administrator in Hawaii.

Quiboloy, 71, is head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, founded in 1985. The church claims to have 6 million members in about 200 countries. Its United States headquarters is in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles.

Read the full story ›

