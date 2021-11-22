A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Citizens rage across Europe over vaccine mandates

Dutch police fire on demonstrators in 'orgy of violence'

Art Moore
Published November 22, 2021 at 3:54pm
Demonstrators in Paris, France protest vaccine mandates (Video screenshot)

Citizens across Europe protested COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions over the weekend, including in Austria, which will become the first country to require the jab for every citizen.

Chanting "resistance!" and blowing whistles, an estimated 40,000 people in Vienna protested a new lockdown, which began Monday, Bloomberg News reported. Beginning in February, Austrians who refuse to be vaccinated will face fines of up to $4,000.

Some protesters wore doctor's scrubs while others donned tinfoil hats. Among the messages on signs were "My Body, My Choice" and "We're Standing Up for Our Kids!'"

In the Netherlands, police opened fire on demonstrators on Friday in the port city of Rotterdam protesting coronavirus restrictions in what the mayor called "an orgy of violence." In The Hague on Saturday night, police arrested seven rioters after youths set fires in the streets and threw fireworks at officers, the Associated Press reported.

Will vaccine mandates lead to serious violence across the world?

The Netherlands, with about 90% of the population vaccinated, has required vaccine passports for two months. But cases have spiked 942% and the government is reimposing lockdowns.

In Italy, 3,000 gathered in Rome's at the famous Circus Maximus field to protest the imposition of a "Green Pass" vaccine passport, which is  required to enter workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, sports venues and gyms. The pass also is required for long-distance train, bus or ferry travel within Italy.

Protests continue in Paris on Saturday where citizens have been protesting digital vaccine passes for four months.

In Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, an estimated 35,000 people shouting "Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!" and singing the anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao" marched to the European Union headquarters to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions, the Associated Press reported.

Many of the demonstrators already left for home when the rally turned violent as several hundred people pelted police, smashed cars and set trash bins ablaze, AP said. Police, responded with tear gas and water cannons.

In Northern Ireland, several hundred people protests vaccine passports outside city hall in Belfast. The government recently voted to required the passports for admission to nightclubs, bars and restaurants beginning Dec. 13.

In Switzerland, 2,000 people protest ahead of a referendum on the government's COVID-19 restrictions law, contending it is discriminatory, public broadcaster SRF reported.

In the Czech Republic, thousands gathered in Prague against vaccine mandates and passports.

In the Croatian capital Zagreb, thousands of protesters on Saturday carried Croatian flags and religious symbols along with banners against vaccination.

'Vaccinated, cured or dead'

In Germany on Monday, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from COVID-19 in a few months, Agence France-Presse reported

"Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said.

Germany has suffered a spike in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. An estimated 68% of the German population is fully vaccinated.

About 65% of Austrians have been fully inoculated against Covid-19. In the neighboring Czech Republic, the figure is 59%. Only 24% are inoculated in Bulgaria.

Art Moore
