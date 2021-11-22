Citizens rage across Europe over vaccine mandates

Citizens across Europe protested COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions over the weekend, including in Austria, which will become the first country to require the jab for every citizen.

Chanting "resistance!" and blowing whistles, an estimated 40,000 people in Vienna protested a new lockdown, which began Monday, Bloomberg News reported. Beginning in February, Austrians who refuse to be vaccinated will face fines of up to $4,000.

Some protesters wore doctor's scrubs while others donned tinfoil hats. Among the messages on signs were "My Body, My Choice" and "We're Standing Up for Our Kids!'"

🇦🇹 After the enormous protest yesterday in Vienna, there are thousands and thousands of people on the streets again today in Austria. This is Linz. pic.twitter.com/JnSmI16yMk — Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonCitizenUK) November 21, 2021

In the Netherlands, police opened fire on demonstrators on Friday in the port city of Rotterdam protesting coronavirus restrictions in what the mayor called "an orgy of violence." In The Hague on Saturday night, police arrested seven rioters after youths set fires in the streets and threw fireworks at officers, the Associated Press reported.

#Amsterdam #COVID19 #Europe#Russia #Netherlands Flag of Netherlands Scenes of chaos tonight in #Rotterdam A protest against the government's health/vaccine pass project and sanatary restrictions escalates in the city center. pic.twitter.com/7gA2G78PhC — Zia Ul Haq (@sirzia2003) November 21, 2021

The Netherlands, with about 90% of the population vaccinated, has required vaccine passports for two months. But cases have spiked 942% and the government is reimposing lockdowns.

In Italy, 3,000 gathered in Rome's at the famous Circus Maximus field to protest the imposition of a "Green Pass" vaccine passport, which is required to enter workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, sports venues and gyms. The pass also is required for long-distance train, bus or ferry travel within Italy.

NYT today - “Protests in Italy fizzle.” Italians respond - “We will never give up! We will never give up!” pic.twitter.com/58lA06FQ69 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 21, 2021

Rome Italy 🇮🇹 against the vax mandates pic.twitter.com/M452qYjslb — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 21, 2021

Protests continue in Paris on Saturday where citizens have been protesting digital vaccine passes for four months.

Protests continue in Paris, France, where citizens have demonstrated for over 4 months in solidarity against digital vaccine passes and the new wave of COVID lockdowns and tyranny spreading across Europe.pic.twitter.com/0noVv9Lkqp — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 20, 2021

In Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, an estimated 35,000 people shouting "Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!" and singing the anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao" marched to the European Union headquarters to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions, the Associated Press reported.

Many of the demonstrators already left for home when the rally turned violent as several hundred people pelted police, smashed cars and set trash bins ablaze, AP said. Police, responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Violence breaks out at Brussels anti-vaccine protest in Europe's latest day of rage | Daily Mail Onlinehttps://t.co/uV9yrbKE0D pic.twitter.com/aq2D6w9M22 — Chromatic III (@iii_chromatic) November 22, 2021

In Northern Ireland, several hundred people protests vaccine passports outside city hall in Belfast. The government recently voted to required the passports for admission to nightclubs, bars and restaurants beginning Dec. 13.

In Switzerland, 2,000 people protest ahead of a referendum on the government's COVID-19 restrictions law, contending it is discriminatory, public broadcaster SRF reported.

In the Czech Republic, thousands gathered in Prague against vaccine mandates and passports.

Czech Republic 🇨🇿 Prague Protest Against Tyrannical Vaccine Passports and Mandatory Vaccinations. Everywhere in Europe People Are Pushing Back Cause They Feel Their Freedom & HR are in Serious Jeopardy;

They Couldn't Be More Right About It pic.twitter.com/jWNcToD1ri — La French ConAction..🇫🇷 (@LFConaction) November 17, 2021

In the Croatian capital Zagreb, thousands of protesters on Saturday carried Croatian flags and religious symbols along with banners against vaccination.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Zagreb, Croatia today to march in solidarity against vaccine passes and COVID tyranny across Europe. pic.twitter.com/dZQnhXysM1 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) November 20, 2021

'Vaccinated, cured or dead'

In Germany on Monday, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from COVID-19 in a few months, Agence France-Presse reported

"Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said.

Germany has suffered a spike in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. An estimated 68% of the German population is fully vaccinated.

About 65% of Austrians have been fully inoculated against Covid-19. In the neighboring Czech Republic, the figure is 59%. Only 24% are inoculated in Bulgaria.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

