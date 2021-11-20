A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Are CNN and MSNBC about to make Kyle Rittenhouse rich?

Teen a victim of vicious media malpractice

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 20, 2021 at 5:26pm
(TOWNHALL) – As soon as the jury's not guilty verdict was read in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, observers had some ideas for what the exonerated Rittenhouse should do next: sue those who spent the last year smearing him with lies. The idea gained so much traction that "#defamation" was trending on Twitter before the close of business on Friday.

It's no secret that the biased mainstream media convicted Rittenhouse as soon as the story broke in 2020, and there are countless tweets, articles, and interviews from elected officials, so-called legal experts, athletes, and reporters that could be defamation suit fodder.

The idea started gaining steam earlier this week when Nicholas Sandmann – another victim of vicious media malpractice – wrote a column published in the Daily Mail. "The attacks on Kyle came from the national news media, just as they came for me," Sandmann wrote before encouraging Rittenhouse to give defamation lawsuits "a shot" and "hold the media accountable."

Read the full story ›

