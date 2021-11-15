CNN personalities cannot stomach network's own reporting on Kamala

Two CNN commentators have blasted their own network for a report how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are at odds over her work as vice president, and in the course of explaining confirmed the reported high levels of dissension.

WND reported just hours earlier on CNN's lengthy analysis of Harris' performance, which interviewed dozens of sources and found that "exasperation and dysfunction" are prominent in the Biden White House when it comes of the nation's second-in-command.

CNN said key presidential "aides" already "have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff – deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now."

And, CNN explains, Harris is frustrated that she's been given a number of dead-end assignments that can only undercut her prospects for a political future.

Now Fox News has posted the comment that, "CNN commentators fume" over the report.

The evaluation of Harris followed only shortly after Biden's approval ratings plunged into the 30s, and Harris's own number fell like a rock into the 20s.

The report said, "Defenders and people who care for Harris are getting frantic. She's perceived to be in such a weak position that top Democrats in and outside of Washington have begun to speculate privately, asking each other why the White House has allowed her to become so hobbled in the public consciousness, at least as they see it."

But CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, who supported Harris's failed presidential bid, complained on the "New Day" program that Harris isn't treated like she should be treated in the media.

"I have a larger issue with the tone and tenor by which Kamala Harris is covered, and I think we saw that in this article," he said. "I had to push back heavily on this article and throw a little cold water on it. I spent a little time with the vice president’s office and no one’s frantic, but more importantly she just got back from a flawless overseas trip to France dealing with a very prickly issue where we had some freezing of our diplomatic relations with France, and she by all means performed extremely well."

Harris, of course, was soundly criticized on that presidential trip for using what appeared to be a fake French accent while talking to French scientists.

Sellers complained, "When you have these articles come out, it puts a lot of us in a defensive posture, because we see that a lot of people are treating Kamala Harris the same way they treated Hillary Clinton, which is attempting to end her political career in a death by a million cuts."

But, the report said, Sellers also admitted "there was frustration among Harris' allies with how she was being deployed" by Biden.

The report said, "Harris has stumbled through being the point person on thorny issues like Democrats' desired voting system overhaul and the mounting border crisis."

Fox reported, "Also, CNN legal and national security analyst Carrie Cordero didn't care for the piece, quoting the article's headline, and tweeting, 'Alternatively, ‘Accomplished, Brave & History-Changing @VP Doesn’t Conform to Mythical Expectations of a Pandemic-Era, Post-Insurrection Vice Presidency.''"

A Harris spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, complained "some in the media" are focusing on "gossip."

The CNN analysis said: "Interviews with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers -- who spoke extensively to CNN -- reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle fume that she's not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined. The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she's able to do politically. And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden's team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president."

Jen Psaki, the spokeswoman for the president, came to Harris's defense, stating that Harris is a "vital partner" in the administration who has 'taken on key, important challenges…"

For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 15, 2021

