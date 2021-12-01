A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo 'indefinitely' for role in brother's scandals

Network action comes as calls for anchorman's firing grow

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2021 at 8:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN announced that it is suspending its star anchor Chris Cuomo as the network evaluates his conduct following stunning revelations from the New York Attorney General's investigation into his brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," CNN began its statement Tuesday evening. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However," CNN continued, "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Another federal judge rejects Biden's vaccine mandate, issues nationwide injunction
Fully vaccinated LeBron James tests positive for COVID
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo 'indefinitely' for role in brother's scandals
High-school shooting leaves 3 students dead, teen suspect in custody
Dow drops 650 points on growing omicron fears, Powell taper comments
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×