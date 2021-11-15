A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Network anchor laughably tweets photo of supermarket milk aisle as proof supply chain is fine

C. Douglas Golden, The Western Journal By C. Douglas Golden, The Western Journal
Published November 15, 2021 at 4:01pm
Supply chain problems? What supply chain problems? Brian Stelter's milk aisle is fine, after all.

That's seriously the take the host of CNN's "Reliable Sources" had. In a Saturday tweet, Stelter tried to convince social media users our supply chain was in great shape all because there was plenty of milk at his local Wegmans.

The roundly mocked tweet featured a picture of what appeared to be Stelter's wife looking through the refrigerated section at the supermarket.

"'The supply chain!' she exclaims, looking for milk for 2-year-old," Stelter tweeted.

"'Look at this amazing, overflowing abundance,' he responds."

Finally. We can stop worrying about well-documented supply-chain issues plaguing the United States because Brian Stelter's 2-year-old is getting some milk. Tell the people at the Department of Transportation they can take the week off -- and Pete Buttigieg can take a bit more paternity leave, too.

It's worth noting someone should have informed the TV anchors over at CNN that the supply chain is currently being flogged by the White House as one of the culprits behind record inflation levels.

Last Wednesday, after data showed inflation increased 6.2 percent from a year ago -- the highest number since 1990, according to The Wall Street Journal -- President Joe Biden said in a statement that prices, in part, "reflect the ongoing struggle to restore smooth operations in the economy in the restart: I am traveling to Baltimore today to highlight how my Infrastructure Bill will bring down these costs, reduce these bottlenecks, and make goods more available and less costly."

Did no one in the administration look at the Wegmans that Brian Stelter's family goes to? Unbelievable. It's like they don't even know how good we have it.

This didn't go over well on Twitter, as you might imagine.

"Yes, keep mocking the very real concerns of working parents across the country because your Wegman’s is well-stocked, Brian," The Heritage Foundation's John Cooper tweeted. "Great job."

Plenty of people noted how insulated Stelter came across, as well.

There were those who noted how creepy the propagandistic tone of the tweet sounded, as well:

And then there were those who pointed out the obvious problem with using milk as a measure of the supply chain:

Yes, to highlight the fact America's supply-chain issues are chimerical, Stelter decided to pick a product that's produced and distributed at a local level. Words fail me. They should have failed Stelter, too, but he decided to go ahead with the tweet.

Meanwhile, for other people, the pain is more acute.

Those on tight budgets who are paying more for scarce goods -- or who can't get them at all -- are feeling the pinch. Meanwhile, a well-remunerated media figure tries to tell us how good we all have it -- and ends up sounding like a propaganda poster in the process.

One wonders if this is the latest liberal feint to dismiss supply-chain issues. Some have tried to pass empty shelves and inflation off as "high class problems," to quote Harvard economics professor Jason Furman, who was retweeted by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Others have tried to say it's something we can all stomach.

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle came under fire over the weekend for saying "while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so" in America. Perhaps Ruhle does, but the average family doesn't live on a cable news anchor's salary.

Then there's the president, who says his infrastructure plan will solve what's ailing us. The good news, I suppose, is that we don't have to spend that money, considering the fact that Brian Stelter can get milk.

For whatever reason, he hasn't tweeted the president about that, though. I can't imagine why.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

