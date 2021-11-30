Court makes stunning ruling for anti-lockdown Christian pastor

An appeals court has concluded that a pastor ordered by a lower court to recite the government's COVID-19 narrative whenever he spoke on the topic now is free to criticize the feds' actions.

The Christian Post cited the case involving Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Street Church and The Cave of Adullum in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

He's well-known over his blunt refusal to cooperate with COVID cops in Canada, and his harsh condemnations of government efforts to control people through the virus.

A lower court earlier had said he must recite the government's "preferred narrative" about lockdowns if he speaks on the topic, but the appeals ruling canceled that.

Ezra Levant of Rebel Media, an outlet that has worked to raise donations to cover Pawlowski's legal bills, said recently the new ruling was from the Alberta Court of Appeal.

The orders to recite the government's words on the topic of COVID and its shutdowns were described earlier as "bizarre and unconstitutional."

Levant reported, "The Alberta Court of Appeal stayed the enforcement of that and ordered an expedited hearing. I’m so optimistic. It’s not the final battle but it’s a great beginning to what I hope is a freedom-oriented ending here."

The lower court's speech mandate, from Queen's Bench Justice Adam Germain, had included that any time Pawlowski spoke about COVID, he was to include, "I am aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta."

The mandated script continued, "While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favor social distancing, mask-wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms."

Pawlowski lawyer Sarah Miller told Rebel News that such provisions were out of line.

Pawlowski explained the result gave him hope for his country, "Maybe we can turn this around with the judges, maybe there’s some judges in this country that still value freedom of speech, freedom of expression, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the criminal code of conduct."

When Germain's ruling came out, Pawlowski noted he had to "lie" every time he made remarks about the government's handling of COVID-19.

He was arrested in May for holding in-person worship services and he also was told to pay a $23,000 fine.

The Western Journal recently reported Pawlowski also was told to be on probation for 18 months for civil contempt, after he'd already been jailed for holding churches services during the government's lockdowns.

Pawlowski had noted that the government essentially was telling him what "I can and cannot preach."

WND reported Pawlowski first was arrested last spring. He had confronted a woman with "Public Health Inspector" on her shirt and accompanied by a troop of uniformed officers.

A report at Faithwire explained Pawlowski "took particular issue with the fact that they showed up during services, as they did before, on Passover weekend.

Trying to control the conversation, the inspector explains she's there to deliver an order and then talk about it, insisting on being able to enter and "stand in the back" and then, eventually, depart.

Pawlowski cuts her off.

"I do not cooperate with Gestapo," he said. "I do not talk to the Nazis. You came in your uniforms like thugs. That's what you are. Brownshirts of Adolf Hitler. Your are Nazi Gestapo, communists, fascists. I do not cooperate with Nazis. Talk to my lawyer. You are not allowed here, you are not welcome here, and I'm not going to cooperate with Gestapo like you."

The inspector insists on explaining the order and "at least have a conversation," to which Pawlosky responds. "This is what the Gestapo is doing. You're coming to the place of worship, to intimidate, and to harass, so you can make an appointment."

The inspector keeps interrupting, and he raises his voice. "Lady, listen to me. You can make an appointment. Another day. You're Gestapo!"

After the inspector and police turn to leave, Pawloski explains.

"They could come any day of the week. No, they want to do it during the church service because they have a purpose, they have an agenda. If you’re not seeing it then you’re plain either stupid, blind, and deaf. Either you’re going to keep pushing as hard as you can or you’ll be swallowed by those people. They’re going to keep coming, keep taking your rights, one after another. Destroying you by thousands of cuts. One cut at a time."

As WND reported, it was only weeks earlier, during a service celebrating Passover, that inspectors showed up at the church, without a warrant, demanding their way. Pawlowski, who is known for sermons against abortion, homosexual rights, Shariah law and recently, COVID-19 restrictions, refused.

"Police came to disrupt Church gathering! Gestapo came again to intimidate the Church parishioners during the Passover Celebration!!! Unbelievable," he said then.

"Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable sick, evil people. Intimidating people in a church during the Passover! You Gestapo, Nazi, communist fascists! Don’t you dare come back here!" he said. "Can you imagine those psychopaths? Passover. The holiest Christian festival of the year and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable. What is wrong with those sick psychopaths. It’s beyond me. How dare they."

He turned then to a warning: "Unbelievable, we’re living in a total takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators. Coming to the church armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover celebration? Well I guess that’s what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be the Pharaohs of today, that’s what they’re doing. Unbelievable. People, if you don’t stand up, wake up, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow," he said.

The first encounter:

