COVID vaccine: A complete and utter failure

Earlier this week, I received this email from the New York Times:

"Hello Mr. Root,

"I am a media reporter with The New York Times. My colleague and I are working on a story about false or misleading vaccine misinformation in the audio space. … You have said on Facebook that the vaccine 'doesn't work' and is 'a complete failure.' Do you have any comment?"

I want to share my response to the New York Times:

Sure, I have a comment. Every word I say is based on science and facts.

TRENDING: Former abortion worker: Women coached to lie about rape

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is the only present scientific way of measuring deaths and injuries from any vaccine – including the COVID-19 vaccine. It's not my system. It's not based on politics. It has nothing to do with conservative or liberal opinions.

It is a science-based medical reporting system provided by the government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is the only way of keeping track of deaths, crippling injuries and adverse reactions from any vaccine. It has been used for many decades.

No one in the medical community or media has EVER in history ignored or disparaged VAERS before – until now.

Here are the VAERS numbers: Over 17,000 Americans are reported dead from this vaccine – mostly from strokes, heart attacks and blood clots. Over 800,000 are reported injured, many of them hospitalized (over 83,000), many with life-threatening illness (over 18,000) and many others permanently disabled (over 26,000).

This information is all publicly available and provided by the CDC. This cannot be called "misleading" by anyone in the media. The very definition of "misleading" would be to either disparage or ignore VAERS and not report on it daily to your readers.

The number of deaths and significant injuries reported to VAERS is now dramatically higher than in the past 30-plus years combined. This has happened in only 10 months.

That's a fact. Facts cannot be "misleading."

Several times in America's recent history, the medical community has suspended or canceled a vaccine program over a small number of deaths. The first rule of medicine is "physician do no harm." At any sign of harm, a vaccine should and must be questioned and/or suspended.

Never before have we even imagined a vaccine would be linked to over 17,000 deaths and over 800,000 adverse reactions.

Yet, the official VAERS numbers have been blacked out from the mainstream media and social media – including your New York Times. Any time something is not discussed or debated and is disparaged as "misleading" because it is different from the official government narrative, I'd call that the very definition of "intolerance" at best, and tyranny at worst.

Even more facts and SCIENCE ...

Studies are in from many countries, but in particular the U.K. and Israel, reporting:

No. 1: The vaccine is in fact failing miserably – a huge majority of recent cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among double vaccinated individuals. FACT.

No. 2: Cases are slightly higher in countries with higher vaccination rates, and slightly lower in countries with lower vaccination rates.

These are factual, credible, scientific studies from multiple countries.

So yes, I question this vaccine, and yes, I am seriously worried about the proven deaths and injuries directly from this vaccine in the short term (as seen on the VAERS reporting system), and I'm especially worried about the long-term effects of this vaccine.

If the New York Times believes anything I've said is "misleading," then you clearly don't understand the definition of "science." I'm quoting only government, CDC and scientific studies from multiple countries.

More importantly, the very definition of "science" is asking questions and debating.

To not ask questions, especially in the face of so many Americans sick with COVID-19 who are double vaccinated, and so many dead or injured directly from the vaccine as reported by VAERS, would make someone either naive, gullible, blind, deaf or very dumb.

I'm proud that my time at Columbia University taught me to think critically, ask questions, never accept as fact what any government agency or authority figure says and always be a fearless debater.

By the way, I urge the New York Times to set up a debate on this topic. I'll be thrilled to debate any "expert" about this particular COVID-19 vaccine and the facts reported by VAERS and studies around the world. Let's do it.

WAR

Wayne Allyn Root

P.S. After I sent this response, it was reported 77.7% of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois last week were among vaccinated people. It was also reported Ireland has a massive COVID-19 outbreak, despite the country being 91% vaccinated. And an exhaustive yearlong study in the U.K. was released proving vaccinated people are just as likely to spread COVID-19 as the unvaccinated.

The debate is over. The vaccine is a failure. The vaccine mandates must end now.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."