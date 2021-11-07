A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Cruz calls 2021 elections 'enormously consequential,' does not rule out 2024 run

Says elections in Virginia, New Jersey are 'foreshadowing what's coming next year in 2022'

Published November 6, 2021 at 8:06pm
Published November 6, 2021 at 8:06pm
(FOX NEWS) – Regaining Republican control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections is at the top of Sen. Ted Cruz's political agenda. And toward that end, the Texas conservative views Tuesday's elections as "enormously consequential."

"I think the elections in Virginia, the elections in New Jersey, they’re foreshadowing what’s coming next year in 2022," Cruz said in an interview with Fox News on Friday night, ahead of his speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas.

Republicans are energized following now Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's narrow victory over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 points just a year ago and where GOP candidates hadn’t won statewide in a dozen years.

Read the full story ›

