Dad charged with killing man who allegedly sex-trafficked his daughter

'Hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:12pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- A Washington state father was arrested for allegedly killing a man who he claimed had sex-trafficked his teenage daughter.

John Eisenman, 60, of Spokane, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, whose rotting body was found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle on Oct. 22, police in Spokane said Monday.

Cops said Eisenman learned back in October 2020 that his underage daughter was sold into a Seattle-area sex-trafficking ring, apparently by Sorensen, her then-boyfriend.

