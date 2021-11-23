Delivery driver uses gun to turn the tables on 3 robbery suspects

Three men who thought they could corner a Uber delivery driver in Philadelphia and rob him of his belongings were in for the shock of their lives when they learned the hard way that the driver was legally armed, according to dramatic CCTV footage of the incident.

Surveillance footage of the incident, accessed by KYW-TV, shows the unidentified driver getting out of his car in the city's Mayfair neighborhood when three men move toward him.

The footage then shows the assailants screaming and running for their lives as the driver fires his concealed firearm.

The driver later told police that after finishing his job as a meal delivery man, he came home to his 3200 block, Longshore Avenue home at approximately 12:15 a.m Saturday, WCAU-TV reported.

He then headed inside his home to give some food to his family. Then, when he came out, the three would-be thieves approached him and demanded that he hand them money.

Two of them were pointing guns at the driver, according to WCAU.

The driver told the trio that he had money inside his vehicle.

When one of them looked through the car, he drew out his own firearm and began blasting away at his assailants, striking two while the third ran away for his life.

He fired multiple shots according to KYW-TV.

The injured men were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

One was declared dead at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, while the other one is in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect who succumbed to his wounds was shot several times across his chest, WPVI-TV reported.

The other one had multiple gun wounds across his body, according to the report.

The suspects who were shot, according to cops, are around the age of 20.

"I don't really like violence, but it's in self-defense, so if he didn't shoot them, they might have shot him, so I think, in that case, there's not much he can do," a neighbor named Gail told WPVI.

The third is still on the run.

Police said the delivery man did possess the necessary legal documents to carry his firearm.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.