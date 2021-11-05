Dershowitz warns Democrats to take a step back from the fringe

Alan Dershowitz is the Felix Frankfurter professor of law, emeritus at Harvard. He served on legal teams arguing over President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate. He's authored "The Case for Color-Blind Equality in an Age of Identity Politics" and he runs his own "The Dershow" podcast.

He's also a lifelong Democrat.

And, in a column posted at the Gatestone Institute, where he is a fellow, he's blasting the party for not just having extremist members, but going all-out to support them.

"I am appalled at the way the leaders of the party have shot themselves in the foot by kowtowing to left-wing radicals," he writes, suggesting recent Republican victories at the ballot box "were not so much a vindication of Republican policies as a rejection of the extremism of Democratic leaders and their tolerance for radical hard-left policies."

He cited the recent "failure" of Democrat leadership in Buffalo, New York, where "a left-wing extremist and avowed socialist named India Walton" beat the incumbent Democrat mayor, Byron Brown, in a Democrat primary.

"Brown then decided to mount a high-risk write-in campaign against Walton. As expected, Walton was strongly supported by the left-wing fringe of the Democratic Party led by Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, who campaigned with her. What was shocking, and what reflects the self-inflicted wound, was the support she received from mainstream Democratic senators including Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and others," he wrote.

She "could never be elected to any office that required the votes of a majority of Democrats or voters in general," he noted. "She does not represent American voters or Democratic voters," he said, but instead "represents the extreme fringe of the Democratic Party."

"But you wouldn't know that from the Democratic leaders who immorally endorsed her," he said. "That was wrong and self-destructive."

He pointed out that Brown pursued a write-in campaign, and "despite the odds," won.

"The leaders who endorsed Walton must be rebuked if the Democrats are not to suffer further electoral losses because of their immoral association with dangerously extremist candidates," Dershowitz warned. "They cannot claim to be centrist while campaigning for anti-centrist candidates like Walton. They must renounce, not support, the fringe elements within their party if they purport to represent its voting base."

He explained even the New York Times, where a "news" article read "like a campaign ad for Walton," confirmed the result was a "stinging rebuke" for leftists.

And he advised Republicans to take a step back of that party's more extreme members.

