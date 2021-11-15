Disney workers relocating from California to Florida: 'Business-friendly climate'

(WKMG) -- LAKE NONA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced in July its plans to relocate 2,000 of its employees from California to Lake Nona and two realtors in Central Florida say some Disney employees are already moving to the Sunshine State.

In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated. The company already has a theme park resort, Walt Disney World, that is the size of the city of San Francisco, located outside Orlando, Florida.

The new Disney campus will be located in Lake Nona about 20 miles to the east of Disney World.

