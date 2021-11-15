A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Disney workers relocating from California to Florida: 'Business-friendly climate'

'It does change the scale of things'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2021 at 9:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WKMG) -- LAKE NONA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced in July its plans to relocate 2,000 of its employees from California to Lake Nona and two realtors in Central Florida say some Disney employees are already moving to the Sunshine State.

In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated. The company already has a theme park resort, Walt Disney World, that is the size of the city of San Francisco, located outside Orlando, Florida.

The new Disney campus will be located in Lake Nona about 20 miles to the east of Disney World.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Aaron Rodgers says he'd rather do pressers via Zoom than wear a mask on podium
Disney workers relocating from California to Florida: 'Business-friendly climate'
University offers students lessons on how to be prostitutes
Austria orders lockdown for the unvaccinated, police to carry out spot-checks
Early detection of Alzheimer's becoming possible with phone apps
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×