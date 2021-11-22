A new medical report on President Biden confirms he's been experiencing more coughing lately, and he walks a little more stiffly than a short time ago, but his physician says he's "fit" to be president.

However, the lengthy medical report on Biden does not mention his mental ability, which remains a huge concern for Americans.

In fact, a Politico-Morning Consult poll just days ago found that half of Americans disagreed with the statement, "Joe Biden is in good health," and those who do not believe he is "mentally fit" outnumber 48%-46% those who believe he is mentally fit.

Kevin C. O'Connor, the physician to the president, issued the report after an exam on Friday that said, "President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state, and commander in chief."

Biden turned 79 the next day.

The New York Post said the results "didn’t reveal any urgent reason for Biden’s physical earlier in the day. A colonoscopy using anesthesia required Biden to hand over presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris for 85 minutes."

O'Connor said there was nothing of concern revealed in the colonoscopy. And the Post report pointed out Biden's cough "has attracted significant attention this year — forcing [spokeswoman Jen] Psaki to frequently answer questions about whether Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is healthy."

"The president has experienced increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements," the doctor wrote in his report. The report said the coughing was caused by stomach acid.

The issue, however, is that Americans want more information about Biden's mental capacities, which, after his years of being a gaffe-machine, in recent months have seen him grasping for his next word, occasionally simply trailing off without concluding a thought, even erupting in anger for a routine question.

WND reported only days ago he's also being doubted because of the Afghanistan pullout disaster, the southern border crisis and the biggest inflation in decades.

As a result, multiple polls put his approval rating in the 30s. And Kamala Harris' approval ratings are even lower.

Then a poll from McLaughlin & Associates revealed the stunning facts that majorities of Americans believe Biden is incompetent as president, and want him to take a cognitive health test and release the results.

The poll results were outlined by Paul Bedard in his Washington Secrets column.

The poll showed that on the question of Biden's competency, only 43% say that he qualifies. A majority 52% say he is incompetent, and another 6% said they didn't know or they declined to answer.

An even larger majority, 59%, said "yes" to the question, "Do you think Joe Biden should take a cognitive health test and release it publicly?"

Only 33% said no. And 8% didn't know or declined to answer.

Bedard explained, "Former President Donald Trump famously took the test and released the results to quiet critics who believed he was in over his head — as a majority now feel about Biden."

Further, 59% are worried about the future of the country under Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who was viewed unfavorably by 55% of respondents.

A full 62% of respondents said the nation is on the wrong track now, under Biden and Harris, with only one in three say they believe it's going the right direction. Also, 55% say the country is in a recession, a surge that accompanied Biden's move into the Oval Office last winter.

And 62% say the U.S. economic is in trouble, getting worse.

O'Connor also said Biden's walk is "less fluid" than in the past and that appears to be because of back issues. Biden also had a broken bone in his feet a year ago.

"A combination of significant spinal arthritis, post-fracture ‘limp and compensation’ and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet are the explanation for the subtle gait changes which I was investigating," O’Connor wrote.

The sentiment from Biden's detractors perhaps to be summed up in a commentary that appeared online from New York Post's Marinda Devine.

"President Biden went for a colonoscopy Friday and his doctor pronounced his brain fine," she wrote.

"Where is his cognitive test?" she said. "That's the question increasingly on American minds. It's clear, from his often bizarre or befuddled behavior, that something is not quite right with the president, which is why 59 percent of voters want him to take a cognitive test and release the results."

She noted Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News, "I don't like that they ascribe his gait issues to a broken foot … This is not a fully characterized neurological assessment of somebody with a gait program, and I want to know why."

He said other tests are needed "to rule out things that … can be associated with cognitive changes like mental status, like dementia."

