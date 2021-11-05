A double entendre for Democrats: GPS

Because Jon Birger, the author of "DATE-ONOMICS: How Dating Became a Lopsided Numbers Game," kept an ear to the ground on issues concerning the art of dating, he was responsible for popularizing a term originally coined by students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. "Golden Penis Syndrome" (GPS) is a term descriptive of males who, due to there being fewer of them than females in a college, have developed huge egos as they receive a great deal of attention from female peers they otherwise might not attract. It is a syndrome perpetuating self-aggrandizement, leading adherers to think much more about themselves than they should. GPS has given these male students a certain arrogance resulting in their putting themselves on a pedestal.

Prior to the Nov. 2 elections across the country, the Democratic Party suffered from a political version of this GPS arrogance, especially in Virginia where it had established a majority in the House of Delegates as well as a hold on the top two executive positions of governor and lieutenant governor. Virginia Democrats were enjoying the fruits of a left-leaning voting demographic for over a decade and believed they were destined to set the course for the Commonwealth for decades to come. But, to their shock, not only did they lose their legislative majority but their top two executive positions as well. Democrats in Virginia, and other states, have been toppled from their pedestal.

Virginia polls had indicated Republican Glenn Youngkin was overtaking Democrat and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the days prior to the election. Youngkin was helped by McAuliffe falling on his sword when he (falsely) claimed that Critical Race Theory (CRT) was not being taught in state schools and by his suggestion parents did not have a right to determine what their children were taught. Just like the phrase "Don't mess with Texas" became a battle cry for residents of that state, McAuliffe's denial of parental rights concerning their children's education obviously motivated them to send the message to Democrats, "Don't mess with our kids." There should be little doubt his defeat was about education and a clear rejection of teaching the racially charged CRT.

Also not helpful was McAuliffe's self-inflicted wound of stating he was upset that 80% of Virginia teachers are white and "we got to work hard to diversify our teacher base." This is despite Caucasians making up 76.3% of the population in 2019.

It is still a mystery why McAuliffe denied that CRT was being taught in Virginia when it was. It suggests either he did not know what was going on in his own state or that he simply opted to lie about it. Even former President Barack Obama's campaigning for McAuliffe in an effort to perpetuate the hopeful repeat governor's lie did not work to mislead voting parents who knew what was really going on in their children's schools. But the combination of CRT in Virginia schools as well as a decision by the Loudoun County School Board not to reveal sexual assaults occurring in the schools was too much leftist ideology for voters to swallow. This was the case even after the liberal media did all it could to keep McAuliffe's political head above water by falsely supporting the claim CRT was not being taught in classrooms.

Obama was the right person to campaign for McAuliffe as both CRT and the non-reporting of disturbing acts by students in schools can be tied directly to him. In 1991, Harvard law student Obama spoke at a rally supporting the godfather of CRT, professor Derrick Bell, encouraging his fellow students to "open up your hearts to the words" of the professor. And, as president, Obama pressured schools to adopt a lax discipline policy making it more difficult to expel troubled students.

Perhaps demonstrating Democrats' arrogance days before the election, McAuliffe encouraged his Hispanic supporters to help the party remain in power by having more children – a sick reason for reproduction that assumes Hispanic children lack independent thought on party politics.

If McAuliffe had no idea prior to the election he would lose, he certainly should have gotten the message at one of his own rallies when an invited celebrity gave a lukewarm endorsement.

The Friday before the election, musician Pharrell Williams took the mic to say, "I'm not here to tell you to vote for a person or vote for a party. I'm asking you to vote and be a part of the process of being a Virginian." He then introduced "the former governor and maybe the governor to be again, Terry McAuliffe."

McAuliffe also had Vice President Kamala Harris campaigning for him. She said something during her visit to Virginia that she undoubtedly now regrets. Harris noted the importance of the election for Democrats, saying, "… what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on." In addition to the two senior executive positions in the state, voters also elected a Republican attorney general. So much for Harris' concern.

After the election, progressives began shouting their "racism" mantra as the reason for Youngkin's win. Former Democratic political candidate Lindy Li blamed the 57% of white women Youngkin voters for choosing racism over their own "reproductive rights." The Atlantic's reporter Jemele Hill claimed the Republican win demonstrates, "This country simply loves white supremacy."

But putting the blame on racism did not reflect a great deal of forethought as Virginia's newly elected lieutenant governor, Marine veteran and Jamaican immigrant Winsome Sears, became the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was asked about the results, she feigned ignorance, saying, "I haven't seen the analysis." After regaining her composure, she reported the Democrats' agenda would remain unchanged. Meanwhile, a speechless White House put a lid on any comments for 24 hours. It was clear Democrats were trying to put together a believable spin on unbelievable election results, not only in Virginia but elsewhere Democrats had suffered setbacks on programs such as defunding police.

The Nov. 2 election results reflect Democrats' GPS arrogance and that the left-leaning policies they embraced are not supported by most voters. It also indicates they need a GPS adjustment to set them in a new direction, abandoning the extreme liberal positions they have been pursuing to embrace more moderate ones representative of how most voters think.

Will logic return to the Democratic Party, or will Pelosi's stubbornness in pursuing the same agenda spell the party's doom?

