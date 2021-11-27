Early Arctic sea freeze traps 18 ships in ice near Russia

(SAFETY 4 SEA) – At least 18 ships are stranded in the Arctic sea ice off Russia, after an unexpected early freeze. Some of these ships could end up being stranded for up to months as they wait for icebreakers.

This scenario took place despite the fact that recently warmer weather resulting from climate change has permitted ships to cross parts of Russia’s northern sea route without icebreakers.

This situation however changed in November. Namely, the route has frozen earlier than what was expected.

