GENDER BENDERS
Elementary school asks boys as young as 3 to wear skirts to school for 'equality'

It even offered to provide skirts for some youngsters if none were suitable at home

WND News Services
Published November 5, 2021 at 2:48pm
(TIM CAST) – British elementary school is asking boys as young as three-years-old to wear skirts to school in order to “promote equality.”

Castleview Primary in Edinburgh has received backlash after emailing parents about their request. “An email to parents from Castleview said it wanted children to be ‘comfortable’ taking part and that trousers and leggings could be worn under the skirts if needed,” the Daily Mail reports. “It even offered to provide skirts for some youngsters if none were suitable at home. Teachers can wear skirts too.”

The school claims that sixth graders came up with the idea after hearing about “wear a skirt to school day” in Spain. On November 4, teachers and students across the nation wore skirts to school in solidarity with a boy who was expelled for wearing one to school last year. The school’s statement added that, “we want our school to be inclusive and promote equality.”

WND News Services
