Emails: School boards group coordinated with Biden to threaten parents

Newly accessed documents reveal that the National School Boards Association coordinated with the White House before it requested that Joe Biden consider parents objecting to leftist ideology in their public school as domestic terrorists.

The sequence was that the NSBA asked Biden for help, and shortly after, Attorney General Merrick Garland essentially sicced the FBI on those parents who objected to leftist agendas such as the promotion of transsexualism and the race-based Critical Race Theory in their schools.

The NSBA, faced with a strong rebellion that included nearly a dozen state associations dropping their participation in the group, later apologized for its move.

But Garland has since then doubled down on his tactics against parents.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson: Rittenhouse 'most bizarre court proceeding ever'

Now a Fox News report explains how the NSBA "coordinated" with the White House on the agenda.

"Emails provided to Fox News show that NSBA had coordinated with the White House for weeks beforehand," the report said.

Fox explained Viola Garcia, the NSBA president later appointed to a federal Department of Education position, wrote to NSBA members on Oct. 11, dating her memo Oct. 12, giving a timeline of the NSBA's interaction with the White House.

This was all ahead of the letter to Biden, which was sent Sept. 29. Garland, just five days later, directed law enforcement to investigate "threats" to school boards.

Are school boards coordinating with Biden to threaten parents? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Garcia, at the time, said, "Concern over the current climate for school board members is also a top priority as disruptions at school board meetings grow and members face growing threats. NSBA has been actively engaged with the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Education, Surgeon General, and other federal agencies on pandemic related issues."

The information was obtained by Parents Defending Education through a Freedom of Information Act process.

Garcia continued, "In the September 14, 2021 meeting of the [NSBA Organization of State Association Executive Directors] liaison group, they were informed there had been a meeting with White House staff that morning and that NSBA was preparing to send a letter to the President. Subsequently, on September 17, 2021, the interim Executive Director emailed notice to the state association executive directors that indicated a letter requesting federal assistance would be sent.

"In response to the letter sent by NSBA, on October 4, 2021 the Attorney General announced in a memorandum widely shared throughout the U.S. Department of Justice that he was ordering all U.S. Attorney Offices and local FBI offices to reach out to local and state law enforcement officials to coordinate efforts on this problem within 30 days of the memorandum," Garcia also noted.

The dispute focuses on the leftist campaigns many school boards are adopting, including COVID-19 mandates, and the fact that parents object to those. While a handful of parents have shouted down board members, at least as often board members have ordered parents to be quiet, shut down meetings in order to silence them, and even called police to remove members of the public speaking at board meetings.

The most egregious episode likely was when a Virginia board had police assault and arrest a father who challenged school claims that the district's special rights for transgenders had created no problems. The facts were that the father's own daughter had been assaulted by a boy dressed in a skirt in the girls' restroom, and the superintendent and school board knew it.

Fox News said the statement obtained "appears to contradict Attorney General Merrick Garland's testimony to Congress on Oct. 27. When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Garland if he had 'second thoughts' following NSBA's apology for the letter, he said that the DOJ memorandum did not rely upon the letter."

Fox said another email it obtained showed the NSBA discussed its campaign with the White House "for weeks" before sending the letter.

"In talks over the last several weeks with the White House staff, they requested additional information on some of the specific threats, sot he letter also details many of the incidents that have been occurring," said Chip Slaven, one of the NSBA's executives.

The fallout from the leftist ideologies is that parents' groups have surged in recent months, and the fallout from the letter so far is that probably a dozen state school board groups have left the national group's membership.

Now the Washington Examiner explained Garland said the DOJ and White House communicated about the NSBA letter, and he claims that thre's been a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" against school employees and board members.

Other internal emails reveal some NSBA board members objected to the letter to Biden.

That group, in fact, later said, "On behalf of the NSBA, we regret and apologize for the letter. To be clear, the safety of school board members, other public school officials and educators, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on this issue. However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter."

The Western Journal recently reported that Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee announced they will investigate potential collusion between the Biden administration and the National School Boards Association.

That report explained the parental anger has been triggered as "schools boards have jammed mask mandates, critical race theory, transgender activism and assorted other far-left extremist indoctrination tactics down the throats of children."

Parents have responded with protests, calls for administrators and board members to resign, and even recall petitions that would remove elected board members.

The GOP told the NSBA, "We are investigating the troubling attempts by the Department of Justice and the White House to use the heavy hand of federal law enforcement to target concerned parents at local school board meetings and chill their protected First Amendment activity."

They continued, "Parents have an undisputed right to direct the upbringing and education of their children, including expressing concerns about the inclusion of controversial curricula in their child’s education."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!