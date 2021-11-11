Emotional homecoming for California students stuck in Afghanistan

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – When Rahmatullah, Huma and their children arrived at Ethel I. Baker Elementary on Monday morning, the school’s announcement board had a message: “Welcome Back Pakiza, Raihan and Faizan!”

The three Sacramento City Unified children and their parents have returned home to Sacramento after months of uncertainty and scrambling across Afghanistan while coordinating with a principal half a world away. That journey culminated with a return to classes Monday.

“This is humanity,” Rahmatullah said. The children eagerly posed for a photograph in front of the sign. It was their first time on campus since February.

