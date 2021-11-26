Why is there an epidemic of LAWLESSNESS in the world?

We live in age that could be characterized by one thing – LAWLESSNESS.

Need some examples?

Darrell Brooks is the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident. The Milwaukee man has been charged with crimes 10 times since 1999.

The driver suspected of plowing through the Waukesha parade Sunday – killing six people and injuring nearly 50 others – had an ongoing domestic violence case and was out of custody after prosecutors recommended an "inappropriately low" bail in the case, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The six counts of first-degree intentional homicide would carry a penalty of mandatory life in prison.

TRENDING: Black Lies Matter

More of the victims may die of injuries sustained in the mayhem he fomented that day, but the initial victims were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. The sixth victim was a child.

Some of the dead were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers who perform dance routines for parades and festivals.

Sunday's attack was not the first time Brooks has been accused of running a person over with a vehicle. In an early November case, a woman told police that Brooks purposefully ran her "over with his vehicle" while she was walking through a gas station parking lot after he had followed her there after a fight, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman was hospitalized for her injuries, court records show.

Brooks was released from jail by posting only $1,000 bond on Nov. 11. He also was charged in July 2020 with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering the safety of others using a dangerous weapon.

We see horrific acts of lawlessness all around the world. But think about how this manifests itself virtually every day … in America, the land of the free the home of the brave. I don't even recognize our country any more.

Think how Joe Biden ignores the laws he doesn't like as he does when he ignores duly passed immigration laws to defend the borders of the U.S.? He must be the largest human trafficker in human history by now. Think of how he has mandated vaccinations in violation of the laws of the land. Think of how he has kept those without charges or misdemeanor accounts in solitary confinement for months because they were led into the Capitol on Jan. 6 by undercover police. Think of how so many Democrats advocate "defunding the police." Think of how Biden broke the tradition of not leaving American citizens behind after a conflict, in Afghanistan – and, at the same time, transferred Afghans to the U.S., taking no precautions to determine their qualifications and worthiness.

What is the endgame of those actions?

It's LAWLESSNESS!

And it's not usual in the history of mankind.

For centuries now we have been ignoring the law – both the law established under the men who founded this country and the Commandments established by God for the welfare of mankind.

It couldn't be clearer.

God told us that there were a set of rules, that if followed, would lead to LIFE. Whereas there were some acts that were sure to lead to DEATH.

Deuteronomy 30:15 makes it plain: "See, I have set before thee this day life and good, and death and evil;"

Deuteronomy 30:19 underlines it: "I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:"

It's rather simple. And the Commandments – as well as the founding laws based on it – are not grievous.

It's called the Torah, God's law for anyone who would hear it and obey.

But today we have become wise in our own eyes.

Not only do we disobey the laws of land, but the laws of God as well.

In John 5:24, Jesus repeated this simple Commandment so we would not forget – and turn away, or repent, of our sins.

"Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life," He said.

It's the same message today.

Are we going to follow our Savior, or are we going to follow the counterfeit, the Anti-Christ, the deceiver of men – also known as "the man of LAWLESSNESS"?

We've got a choice – very simple. We've always had it. It's still the same. It's been the same message from the end to the beginning and from the beginning to the end. It couldn't be clearer.

Choose life and not death – and "work out your salvation with fear and trembling."

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

ALSO: Get Joseph Farah's book "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age," and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God's Kingdom.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!