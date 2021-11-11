Et tu, Big Bird? Vaccine mandate creep comes for our kids

They are coming for the 5 to 11-year-olds.

That should be the realization of any critical thinker – with the FDA expanding its Emergency Use Authorization approval of the Pfizer "BioNTech" vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old and the unleashing of propaganda clearly aimed at those children – as well as the parents of that age group.

If the past is any predictor of the future, this "vaccine and mandate creep" is headed in the direction of the children – and the children are worth fighting for.

Over the weekend, Big Bird – a giant yellow puppet for the Public Broadcasting Station – came out to publicly push and propagandize for the vaccine.

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," the puppet said. "Ms @EricaRHill (CNN) even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!"

It wasn't just the bird – Elmo, too, got into the cringe-worthy act – tweeting, it must be presumed, to parents as much as children: "Elmo was so happy to talk to @DrsanjayGupta (CNN) at the town hall today! Elmo learned that Elmo's friends can get the COVID-19 vaccine now, and soon Elmo can too!"

Actress and devout leftist Alyssa Milano – who once tweeted Biden was clearly the right man for the job when it came to leaving Afghanistan and recently described giving birth as being "very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted" – posted a poll coinciding with the expanded vaccine approval.

"Will you be vaccinating your 5-11 children: Never, when it's mandated, Right Away" – she posed. 173,429 people took the poll: 92% said never, 6% right away and 2% when the government made them.

Surely not the results Milano was anticipating.

Now, there are people who are excited to vaccinate their low-risk children – the 6% in Milano's poll that are leaping at the idea of giving their kids the Pfizer shot.

As horrifying as that is, I have encountered them in comments and in posts from some of my friends. Sadly, it seems that fear and propaganda have truly overwhelmed these parents.

"I can't wait until Izzy is able to get her shots," I read on a Facebook post in August about vaccination.

"I can't wait until my kids can get their vaccine as well," the friend responded.

This, for a group that is statistically in line with the annual flu when it comes to death or risk after catching COVID-19.

The CDC lists 576 deaths "involving Covid" in children 0-17 years old, January of 2020 to Nov. 3, 2021. During the same time period, a total of 60,811 deaths were recorded in the same age group. Deaths "involving Covid," then, accounted for 0.009 of all deaths under the age of 18 – or slightly less than 1% during the 22 months of the pandemic.

Generally, flu season in the United States is thought to be a period of three to six months. During these shorter time periods – the CDC lists the following deaths from the 2015-16 through 2019-20 flu seasons in children 0 to 17-years-old: 268, 251, 526, 372, 486.

The Emergency Use Authorization and implementation of vaccine mandates could go down in line with the "Authorization for Use of Military Force" after 9/11 with the sacrifices to civil liberties and the "collateral damage" that came with the severe overreaction, if we continue on the slippery slope we seem to be on.

Once again – it appears the danger is swinging the pendulum too far in the opposite direction.

There are hills worth dying on – getting canceled over, losing your job or a potential client over or even offending a family member or a close friend.

The medical freedom of individuals– or children who are of little to NO risk from a disease– and the right of the parents to have a say so in the decision-making process when it comes to their child's health – is that hill. Now and, even more importantly, for the future.

I ran into one of the members of the local school board where I live in Medina, Ohio, at the coffee shop about a week before his campaign for reelection came to an end – losing to the pro-mask candidates he was running against.

I thanked him for the relatively thankless job of sticking his neck out and fighting for kids to be in school and unmasked if they chose. We talked about the potential of mandating COVID-19 vaccines for school-age children.

"If the risk for my kid of this (COVID) is almost zero and the risk of this (vaccine) might be super small but it's not zero – why would I choose that?" he asked.

However rare, there are those extreme examples of terrible reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

Such as in Ohio, with the case of 12-year-old Maddie De Garay who's mother attributes her near-death experience and long road to recovery to her participation in the Pfizer vaccine trial.

If Big Bird, Joe Biden, Alyssa Milano, Elmo or any other puppet wants a say so in your child's medical future, certainly a parent's voice should carry as much or more weight than that.

From the president, to the media, to actors and actresses and now characters on "Sesame Street" – these people are vaccine salesmen and paid spokespeople. You and your child should have the right to refuse what they are selling.

This is not a strictly partisan issue. Between the timing and the nature of Operation Warp Speed, you can easily argue that the vaccines Biden sells now are indeed "The Trump Vaccines."

Medical freedom is an issue that melds party lines and demographics as individuals like Kyrie Irving and Nicki Minaj find themselves on the same page as Aaron Rodgers.

The debate is about having the fundamental choice of what you put into your or your child's body.

U.S. Rep Thomas Massie recently shared a quote from G.K. Chesterton that is appropriate in the fight that goes on now:

"Sound historians know that most tyrannies have been possible because men moved too late. It is often essential to resist tyranny before it exists. It is no answer to say, with a distant optimism, that the scheme is only in the air. A blow from a hatchet can only be parried while it is in the air."

The hatchet aimed at individual freedom and bodily autonomy is in the air – it has already struck several blows.

The time to parry it is now – before it is too late.

