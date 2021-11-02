A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Money U.S. Wire
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Faith in humanity restored' after teens return found wallet and strike up friendship with owner

Amanda Thomason, The Western Journal By Amanda Thomason, The Western Journal
Published November 2, 2021 at 11:50am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Raising kids well is the work of a lifetime, but it's a priceless gift for all involved. Chris Persons from Palmetto Bay, Florida, experienced that fact after losing his wallet on Oct. 2.

"Last night around Publix I lost my wallet with all of my ID, my Covid vaccination card, my credit cards, plenty of cash, and even a gift card in it," he posted on Facebook.

"After searching my truck countless times, calling Publix a few times, even Roseanne Person went to Publix to speak to the manager and see if anybody had turned it in, I had completely given up hope."

According to Good News Network, Roseanne -- Chris' 72-year-old mother -- even reviewed footage from store surveillance cameras with the manager, but no dice. The wallet was nowhere to be found.

TRENDING: Top 'antiracist' accidentally undermines 'white privilege' view with single tweet

But that's because someone had already found it. Lucas Perry, 15, had found it the same night Chris had dropped it in the parking lot. The next day, he drove with his 17-year-old sister Maya and father Eduardo to Chris' house to get it back into his hands.

Chris was relieved and grateful.

"Faith in Humanity RESTORED, REINVIGORATED and REJUVENATED!" he wrote.

"They all refused my offer to keep the money that was inside it, they only wanted to do the right thing. And they did. Eduardo was adamant about teaching his children the impact of a selfless, honest act, but I have a strong feeling these two teens would have done it anyway."

But their interactions didn't end there. Chris found out they had many similarities, too.

"We talked about everything from Jimi Hendrix to Lucas’ artwork," he wrote. "And found we had so many commonalities between us. (Especially a love of classic rock!)

"Safe to say, I made three new friends today. I’m fortunate to know these incredible people. What an amazing experience!"

He was also impressed with Lucas and Maya because they weren't distracted by their phones and were attentive and engaged.

A week later, the family was on his mind again after he got a new television and determined he didn't need his fancy surround sound system. Eduardo was excited when Chris offered it to him, and they're closer than ever.

"So, interestingly, one Sunday they are dropping off my wallet at my house, and the next Sunday they are back at my house to pick up a surround sound system," Chris said.

"I can’t wait to see what the future holds."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×