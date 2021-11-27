A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FBI Chicago suggests you turn in someone you had Thanksgiving dinner with

Then social media statement disappears

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published November 26, 2021 at 7:06pm
The FBI office in Chicago apparently posted a social media plea on Thanksgiving asking people to turn in someone they may have had Thanksgiving dinner with.

Then it disappeared.

The Washington Examiner reported the statement said, "See this smiling face at your table tonight? The #FBI continues to seek tips about those involved in the violence at the U.S. #CapitolBuilding on #January6th. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips about Photograph 486."

But hours later, while a Google search brought up as the top item that particular social media statement, clicking on the resulting link produced this: "Hmm…this page doesn't exist. try searching for something else."

The Examiner report noted, "The FBI is asking for an extra helping this Thanksgiving in tracking down people who were involved in the Capitol riot. The bureau's Chicago field office sent a tweet Thursday, stuffed with hashtags, requesting members of the public consider reporting fellow holiday dinnergoers if they look like someone who may have been involved in the unlawful entry and violence that took place in the nation's capital on Jan. 6."

Hundreds of people have already been arrested for their participation in what started out as a protest and then included mostly vandalism at the building.

The Examiner reported, "The FBI tweet links to a database of videos and photos of individuals who federal investigators are still trying to identify more than 10 months later."

The Chicago FBI office social media account, instead, featured several other requests for help regarding January 6, including one from days earlier that said the FBI was trying to identify individuals who "committed criminal violations.

Should you turn your Thanksgiving guests over to the FBI?

There were links to FBI photographs.

There also was a similar posting – dated April 6, at the top of the account.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







