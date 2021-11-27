FBI Chicago suggests you turn in someone you had Thanksgiving dinner with

The FBI office in Chicago apparently posted a social media plea on Thanksgiving asking people to turn in someone they may have had Thanksgiving dinner with.

Then it disappeared.

The Washington Examiner reported the statement said, "See this smiling face at your table tonight? The #FBI continues to seek tips about those involved in the violence at the U.S. #CapitolBuilding on #January6th. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips about Photograph 486."

But hours later, while a Google search brought up as the top item that particular social media statement, clicking on the resulting link produced this: "Hmm…this page doesn't exist. try searching for something else."

The Examiner report noted, "The FBI is asking for an extra helping this Thanksgiving in tracking down people who were involved in the Capitol riot. The bureau's Chicago field office sent a tweet Thursday, stuffed with hashtags, requesting members of the public consider reporting fellow holiday dinnergoers if they look like someone who may have been involved in the unlawful entry and violence that took place in the nation's capital on Jan. 6."

Hundreds of people have already been arrested for their participation in what started out as a protest and then included mostly vandalism at the building.

The Examiner reported, "The FBI tweet links to a database of videos and photos of individuals who federal investigators are still trying to identify more than 10 months later."

The Chicago FBI office social media account, instead, featured several other requests for help regarding January 6, including one from days earlier that said the FBI was trying to identify individuals who "committed criminal violations.

There were links to FBI photographs.

The #FBI is seeking to identify this Caucasian male who wore a dark coat and @UMich knit hat while at the #January6th riots at the U.S. Capitol. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/5KoqNDuLO3 to submit information about Photo 373. pic.twitter.com/hHRm0E9TjX — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) November 20, 2021

There also was a similar posting – dated April 6, at the top of the account.

Amaze your aunt.

Impress your in-law.

Captivate your cousin. The #FBI has food for thought for any #holiday gathering, from #trivia (https://t.co/WFws4YLgyl) to #true crime tales & stats (https://t.co/2Y4AARD6PI). It's almost guaranteed to dazzle your family at the dinner table. pic.twitter.com/OzQ3pPGweg — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) November 25, 2021

#FBI#Chicago wishes everyone a healthy and safe #Thanksgiving holiday. Whether you are traveling or staying home, we're here when you need us. All you have to do is call: 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/uoBehDjk7t — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) November 25, 2021

