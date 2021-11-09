FBI losing credibility as Durham investigation progresses

Special counsel John Durham's investigation into how Democrats, during the Barack Obama administration and behind the leadership of the failed Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, came up with the now-debunked Russian collusion claims against President Trump, has started handing down indictments, and obtaining convictions.

But an analysis from John Solomon at Just the News explains that the real "loser" in the situation is the FBI, which was being led then by James Comey.

The latest indictment was against Igor Danchenko, a "primary source" for ex-British agent Christophe Steele, who was paid to assemble the false claims used in a dossier that later was used as "evidence" to trigger the FBI to attack Trump and his campaign.

"Special Counsel John Durham's latest criminal case is as much an indictment of James Comey's FBI as it is of the primary source of the Steele dossier, whom Durham accuses of repeatedly lying to agents," the analysis noted.

Solomon explained the dossier was the central evidence that the FBI used to get four FISA warrants targeting Trump's campaign.

But Durham, in his 39-page indictment, explains "just how flawed and fake central elements of the dossier were."

For example, Danchenko "contrived" an entire source to key claims made in the dossier, and also "relied on a longtime Hillary Clinton-supporting public relations executive, all without telling the FBI," the indictment charges.

"For some reason, Comey's FBI couldn't detect these serious flaws even though a group of civil lawyers was able to locate several Russians suspected of being Danchenko's sub-sources, interviewing each of them and securing declarations that the information attributed to them in the dossier was wrong or contrived," he explained.

One reputed source, Alexey Sergeyevich Dundich, bluntly charged, ""I believe that Mr. Danchenko framed me as Sub-Source 4 to add credibility to his low-quality work, which is not based on real information or in-depth analysis."

He said, in the report, it was his impression Danchenko "fabricated" the information "to make quick money."

Danchenko's lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment and the defendant "is entitled to his day in court to defend himself," Solomon explained.

However, the conclusions already are coming in.

Kevin Brock, the former FBI intelligence chief, now retired, said, "The fact pattern that John Durham is methodically establishing show[s] what James Comey and Andrew McCabe likely knew from day one, that the Steele dossier was politically driven nonsense created at the behest of the Clinton campaign."

But they didn't just make false allegations, he pointed out. They, in fact, "knowingly ran with its false information to obtain legal process against an American citizen. They defrauded not just a federal court, they defrauded the FBI and the American people."

Members of Congress have wondered whether the "FBI's misconduct" was from incompetence, or something worse.

In fact, the conviction already obtained is from a former FBI lawyer who admitted he doctored evidence to mislead the FISA court.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Solomon whether it was corruption or incompetence, "The FBI's central role in facilitating and sustaining the Russian collusion hoax is a stain on its reputation that will be hard to erase."

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the former House Intel Committee chief, said bluntly the evidence now suggests that the campaign that "colluded" with Russia was Clinton's.

"We already knew the Steele dossier was orchestrated and funded by the Democrats, and now we know that a Democrat operative, who'd been a registered Russian agent and was closely linked to Kremlin officials, served as a direct source for the dossier's fabrications," Nunes told Just the News. "As I've said for years, the only people who colluded with Russians were the Democrats."

Brock said it may that Comey is cashing royalty checks from his book. But, he asked, "Where do everyday, working FBI agents to go get the bureau's reputation back?"

