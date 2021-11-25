A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryTHE PALEOLIBERTARIAN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

FDA makes fools of 'clot-shot' recipients, Candace kneecaps Caucasians

Ilana Mercer notes federal agency has de facto classified mRNA COVID-19 data

Ilana Mercer By Ilana Mercer
Published November 25, 2021 at 5:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to release the data upon which it relied to license Pfizer's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine by the year … 2076, over the course of the next 55 years!

What this means is that the FDA has de facto classified this data – belatedly requested, via the Freedom of Information Act, by "more than 30 professors and scientists from universities including Yale, Harvard, UCLA and Brown."

It also implies that the menagerie of medical and media propagandists for the Pfizer "clot shot" have not seen or studied the data on which the government relied to license the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

If that bit of "news" doesn't get the sheeple "thinking," nothing will. And no, this is not the Onion.

The plaintiffs pleaded the obvious when their lawyer said:

TRENDING: In just seconds, Rittenhouse dismantles Biden for framing him as a white supremacist

"It is difficult to imagine a greater need for transparency than immediate disclosure of the documents relied upon by the FDA to license a product that is now being mandated to over 100 million Americans under penalty of losing their careers, their income, their military service status, and far worse."

If this doesn't tell you what the U.S. government and its bureaucracies think of The People, their rights and well-being; nothing does.

The 55-year transparency plan is Sir Humphrey Appleby funny; were it not so serious, it would tickle you pink. (Every serious student of the State is obliged to watch and worship the famed British satires about the Deep State: "Yes, Prime Minister" and "Yes, Minister.")

Says superstar of the satire, the marvelously sardonic permanent secretary Sir Humphrey, to the PM: "Yes, Prime Minister, the 55-year time frame to produce the Pfizer COVID vaccine data is well within the law. No need to rush, if you know what I mean [smiles deliciously]. But I'll start the paperwork, shall I?"

To repeat: By making Pfizer's COVID vaccine data essentially unavailable for scrutiny in their totality for decades to come – the FDA has in effect classified the data upon which it based a decision to license Pfizer's mRNA vaccine.

A knee-capping of a different kind was delivered to an exceedingly vulnerable Caucasian America by influencer Candace Owens. To wit, Darrell Brooks is the black supremacist who used his vehicle to mow down and murder white grannies and grandkids parading in Waukesha, Wisconsin. But if you had dared to consider the race of Brooks in a hate crime manifestly motivated by race – you were boorishly berated by Owens as "brainwashed":

"Darrell Brooks is a scumbag murderer – his race is irrelevant. … Disagree? You're brainwashed!"

America is now systemically and institutionally anti-white. Black-on-white hate crime is rife, but it's invariably not reported, underreported, or if reported, masked as something other than what it really is, precisely as Owens has done – and now orders you to do. Ignore her ilk – Republicans who are always boasting about their color-blindness and their blindness to white suffering. Your life and the lives of those you love, very plainly, depend on it.

HARD TRUTH with David Vance and yours truly debates these and other thorny issues and wishes our American Hard Truthers a happy Thanksgiving.

WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE, please: "FDA Makes Fools Of Pfizer 'Clot-Shot' Recipients; Candace Kneecaps Caucasians":

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×