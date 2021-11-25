FDA makes fools of 'clot-shot' recipients, Candace kneecaps Caucasians

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to release the data upon which it relied to license Pfizer's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine by the year … 2076, over the course of the next 55 years!

What this means is that the FDA has de facto classified this data – belatedly requested, via the Freedom of Information Act, by "more than 30 professors and scientists from universities including Yale, Harvard, UCLA and Brown."

It also implies that the menagerie of medical and media propagandists for the Pfizer "clot shot" have not seen or studied the data on which the government relied to license the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

If that bit of "news" doesn't get the sheeple "thinking," nothing will. And no, this is not the Onion.

The plaintiffs pleaded the obvious when their lawyer said:

"It is difficult to imagine a greater need for transparency than immediate disclosure of the documents relied upon by the FDA to license a product that is now being mandated to over 100 million Americans under penalty of losing their careers, their income, their military service status, and far worse."

If this doesn't tell you what the U.S. government and its bureaucracies think of The People, their rights and well-being; nothing does.

The 55-year transparency plan is Sir Humphrey Appleby funny; were it not so serious, it would tickle you pink. (Every serious student of the State is obliged to watch and worship the famed British satires about the Deep State: "Yes, Prime Minister" and "Yes, Minister.")

Says superstar of the satire, the marvelously sardonic permanent secretary Sir Humphrey, to the PM: "Yes, Prime Minister, the 55-year time frame to produce the Pfizer COVID vaccine data is well within the law. No need to rush, if you know what I mean [smiles deliciously]. But I'll start the paperwork, shall I?"

To repeat: By making Pfizer's COVID vaccine data essentially unavailable for scrutiny in their totality for decades to come – the FDA has in effect classified the data upon which it based a decision to license Pfizer's mRNA vaccine.

A knee-capping of a different kind was delivered to an exceedingly vulnerable Caucasian America by influencer Candace Owens. To wit, Darrell Brooks is the black supremacist who used his vehicle to mow down and murder white grannies and grandkids parading in Waukesha, Wisconsin. But if you had dared to consider the race of Brooks in a hate crime manifestly motivated by race – you were boorishly berated by Owens as "brainwashed":

"Darrell Brooks is a scumbag murderer – his race is irrelevant. … Disagree? You're brainwashed!"

America is now systemically and institutionally anti-white. Black-on-white hate crime is rife, but it's invariably not reported, underreported, or if reported, masked as something other than what it really is, precisely as Owens has done – and now orders you to do. Ignore her ilk – Republicans who are always boasting about their color-blindness and their blindness to white suffering. Your life and the lives of those you love, very plainly, depend on it.

HARD TRUTH with David Vance and yours truly debates these and other thorny issues and wishes our American Hard Truthers a happy Thanksgiving.

WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE, please: "FDA Makes Fools Of Pfizer 'Clot-Shot' Recipients; Candace Kneecaps Caucasians":