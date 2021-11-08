Former Major League baseball star dead at age 45

(FOX NEWS) -- Pedro Feliciano, a former New York Mets reliever who led the league in appearances from 2008 to 2010, died in his sleep, a former MLB infielder revealed Monday. Feliciano was 45.

Eduardo Perez, who is an MLB analyst for ESPN, played in the majors from 1993 to 2006 with six different teams. He revealed Feliciano’s death in a tweet.

"Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good [reliever] but a better person off the field. He will be missed," he wrote.

