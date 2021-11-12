A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury for contempt of Congress

Charged with 2 counts

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:35pm
(NBC NEWS) – Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions from the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The indictment is a first. No one has ever been prosecuted before for contempt of Congress when executive privilege was asserted. The past cases involved defendants whose testimony was sought regarding their government service. Bannon, by contrast, left his White House job in 2017, well before the period of interest to the House committee.

He was charged Friday with two contempt counts — one for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for declining to produce documents requested by the committee.

Read the full story ›

