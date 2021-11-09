Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

(TODD STARNES) -- Renowned American evangelist Franklin Graham is recovering from heart surgery today, the Todd Starnes Show has learned.

Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said in a statement.

“In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly,” the statement continued. “The surgery involved removing the pericardium.”

