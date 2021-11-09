A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

Doctors expect full recovery, assure him he should be able to return to normal activity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2021 at 8:16pm
(TODD STARNES) -- Renowned American evangelist Franklin Graham is recovering from heart surgery today, the Todd Starnes Show has learned.

Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said in a statement.

“In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly,” the statement continued. “The surgery involved removing the pericardium.”

