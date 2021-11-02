'Frightening': Madonna scorches cancel culture 'censoring'

Pop star Madonna has unleashed on the "cancel culture" so prevalent in America these days.

"There's no debate, there's no discussion," she charged in an interview with VMagazine.

"The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening."

The cancel culture, of course, is that social media-Big Tech agenda that literally shuts down anyone who disagrees with the accepted – and politically correct – agenda.

Speak of the green agenda without trouble, but find yourself deplatformed and worse if you suggest that going off fossil fuels isn't really realistic.

Promote transgenderism all you want and you'll find fans, but point out that male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level and your comments go nowhere.

In the interview, Madonna explained it's come up in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The way people think about the pandemic, for instance, that the vaccination is the only answer or the polarization of thinking you’re either on this side or the other. There’s no debate, there’s no discussion," she said.

"That’s something I want to disturb. I want to disturb the fact that we’re not encouraged to discuss it. I believe that our job is to disturb the status quo. The censoring that’s going on in the world right now, that’s pretty frightening. No one’s allowed to speak their mind right now. No one’s allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture.

"In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason. We could start right there, and then we can just talk about our work as artists. The work that you do is very disturbing, but not in a bad way," she said.

She charged that society actually is giving the "cancel" culture power by shutting up.

The magazine's promotion of her interview:

💎 @Madonna graces the cover of V133, our new winter issue! With @jeremyoharris, the queen of pop and American playwright discuss the #MadameX film, the power of art to create change, and why, more than ever, bold storytelling is crucial. DISCOVER MORE: https://t.co/2MVjtnMtQM pic.twitter.com/UqMVZ7vdxC — V Magazine (@vmagazine) November 1, 2021

At the Daily Caller, entertainment and sports editor David Hookstead pointed out her comments:

The woke mob's main goal is to cancel everyone with a platform. Why? Once guys like me and others who hate cancel culture are out of the way, it makes attacking regular Americans much easier. They hate me, but they want to end you. pic.twitter.com/YPEPHdwZ5W — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

Hookstead added, "As I’ve said too many times to count, we need as many celebrities as possible speaking out against cancel culture. The good news is that more and more people with large followings are speaking up against this absurdity. Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, Aaron Rodgers and Madonna are just a few examples.

"As I always say, people who support cancel culture are absolute losers and should be treated as such. They’re bitter clowns who want everyone to be as upset at life as they are. Unfortunately, society has decided to give the woke mob power instead of just ignoring them. How has that worked out? The answer is not well! The woke mob is never satisfied and it always wants more blood."

He said, "That’s why we have to stand up to it at all costs. Props to Madonna for speaking out."

