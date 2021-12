(DAILY MAIL) -- LeBron James has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and 'entered COVID safety protocols', meaning he'll miss Tuesday's L.A. Lakers game.

The Lakers did not say whether James, who has said he is vaccinated, has tested positive, and only that he'd entered the association's isolation procedures.

But Michael Babcock, the executive producer of TMZ Sports, said James, 36, took three COVID tests on Tuesday and two were positive.

