Gaetz to Garland: Were those 'wanted' for Jan. 6 'federal assets'?

A member of Congress has written to Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, asking him if there were people on Most Wanted lists following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol who were "federal assets."

The question is backed by available evidence that was included in a special report from Fox News' Tucker Carlson, whose three-part series on that day's events was airing.

In the first installment, aired Monday, Carlson began by noting that most Americans have assumed the chaos during the formal counting of the Electoral College vote was the result of intelligence failures or incompetence.

But that isn't what his investigation has found. The evidence points to "incitement by federal agents" and the "intentional entrapment of American citizens," he says in the documentary.

"No decent person wants to believe that's true. But increasingly there's evidence that it is true."

Now the Revolver.News site has posted online a letter that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and several other GOP members of Congress dispatched to Garland.

They ask, "Following January 6th, were there people that you took off any of the Most Wanted lists that were federal assets or federal agents? If so, did any of the decisions to remove those people come as a consequence of cooperation between the federal government and the people that were animating the violence?"

They tell him, "We look forward to your truthful and transparent response."

Multiple reports already have provided evidence that some of those advocating for violence on that day were federal employees or agents.

"Here's a question we'd like to see Merrick Garland dodge: Mr. Garland, is there now, and has there ever been, any individual(s) who appeared on the Capitol Violence Most Wanted List whose activities at the Capitol turned out to be part of their work as agents or assets of a US government agency?" the site charged.

It recently had pointed out that the FBI "begged the public for information regarding the identity of Suspect 16, Ray Epps, and even offered a cash reward."

When the public provided the details, the FBI, "amid the biggest manhunt in American history … did nothing."

At the same time, the FBI was "investigating, arresting, raiding and imprisoning hundreds of completely benign MAGA moms and social media trolls – mostly for minor misdemeanor trespassing charges," the site noted.

Then the FBI's end result of its search for Ray Epps was to purge "every trace" from the Most Wanted database.

Carlson pointed out Democrats have claimed Jan. 6 was a worse attack on America than 9/11.

And the Biden administration is now using the events "as a pretext to strip millions of Americans of their constitutional rights and defame them."

He cited Revolver research that showed concerns that Epps may have been a federal agent when he urged Trump supporters to breach the Capitol.

Carlson further obtained the opinion from J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., that the Jan. 6 events were "a political warfare operation."

He reported seeing "agent provocateurs" who attacked the Capitol with "a military-like precision," goading members of the crowd to cause trouble.

