Garland joins those Dems who've lied to Congress under oath!

FBI whistleblower documents now prove Attorney General Merrick Garland was lying when he claimed under oath that he could not "imagine any circumstance" in which would parents be treated as "domestic terrorists."

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., accused Garland of "perjuring" himself after the whistleblower released documents showing the agency was reportedly instructed to use counter-terrorism tactics against angry parents.

"This brings that really to a point that Attorney General Garland basically perjured himself in front of Congress and should really face the consequences before this," Murphy said. "The mama bears woke up and saw what was being done to their children, and that is not wrong for [parents] to speak out."

An internal email surfaced Tuesday showing the FBI allegedly made a "threat tag" for disgruntled parents to monitor alleged threats targeting school boards.

According to the email, the threat tag "EDUOFFICIALS" was reportedly created to track these, despite Garland testifying he could not "imagine any circumstance" where parents were being treated or labeled as "domestic terrorists."

TRENDING: Feds kill immediate plans for COVID-shot mandate

The email, dating back to Oct. 20, was sent just weeks after Garland issued a controversial memo directing the Justice Department to probe alleged threats involving school boards across the nation.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, took aim at Garland during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday, noting that the documents show an FBI unit wanted agents to use a so-called "threat tag" when tracking such incidents.

"The Justice Department supports and defends the First Amendment right of parents to complain as vociferously as they wish," Garland said in his testimony. "I can't imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism,"

"He either lied to us or he doesn't know," Jordan said, referring to Garland. "Either one is bad for the country, bad for justice in America. As we speak the FBI is – not maybe, is – treating parents as a terrorist threat. And the attorney general came in front of the committee and said just the opposite.

"You just played the clip," Jordan continued. "He says, 'I cannot imagine any circumstance where we treat parents like terrorists or we give them the label of domestic terrorists.' But in fact, the day before … an email gets sent out to agents across this country saying just the opposite. They spy on parents, give them this 'threat tag' – categorize, label parents."

Jordan then said the idea of the FBI tracking American citizens sounded familiar from a past example.

"When I first read this memo, I thought this is no different than what the IRS did just a few years ago," Jordan said. "Remember the 'BOLO' list? 'Be on the lookout' for these kind of organizations using these kind of words? And they had a list of American citizens, just like the FBI is doing now."

Jordan was referring to when Barack Obama was using the IRS a political weapon to target tax-exempt conservative organizations. The Trump administration eventually settled lawsuits related to the scandal.

During Tuesday night's interview, Jordan said the oversight panel would need to invite Garland back to Capitol Hill to ask him about the leaked documents.

"So, he either didn't know – which is terrible – or he misled the committee when he came in front of us," Jordan told Ingraham, "and we need to have him back [before the committee], plain and simple."

Which one was it? He didn't know and he's a dupe, or he deliberately misleading Congress? Either way it is wrong.

