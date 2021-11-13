A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Global warming activists double emissions to attend Glasgow conference

Report estimates equivalent of more than 225.9 million pounds of carbon

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2021 at 7:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Thomas Catenacci
Daily Caller News Foundation

The carbon footprint of COP26, the ongoing United Nations climate summit, is expected to double that of the previous conference held in 2019, according to a report.

The two-week COP26 conference, which is entering its final days in Scotland, is projected to lead to about 102,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide in emissions, according to a preliminary assessment commissioned by the UN from British professional services firm ARUP. That’s the equivalent of more than 225.9 million pounds of carbon emissions.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson: Rittenhouse 'most bizarre court proceeding ever'

By comparison, COP25, the 2019 UN climate conference, emitted 51,101 metric tons of carbon dioxide, The New York Times reported. But environmental activists said immediate carbon emissions were necessary to solving climate change decades in the future.

“The question shouldn’t be how do we reduce emissions at these type of events, but how do we speed up the phasing out all fossil fuels, end fossil finance and leverage the climate finance needed to support a global just transition, so that we don’t have to have these type of conferences in the first place,” Cansin Leylim, associate director of global projects at anti-fossil fuel group 350.org, told the NYT.

Stephen Allen, an energy expert at the University of Bath in the U.K., similarly said carbon emissions from climate conferences weren’t important, according to the NYT. Negotiations on long-term climate commitments and carbon emissions reductions are more important than short-term setbacks, he added.

“I suppose in a way, we’re investing carbon emissions in trying to secure a good international agreement that then leads to really big carbon savings,” Allen told the NYT.

Do global warming activists have bigger carbon footprints than the rest of us?

Leaders, including President Joe Biden and several senior administration officials, traveled from around the world to speak and engage in negotiations at COP26. Thousands of diplomats were housed in gas-guzzling cruise ships during the summit.

Roughly 60% of the emissions are expected to come from international air travel used by participants to get to COP26, ARUP concluded.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Appeals court re-affirms stay on Biden workplace vaccine mandate, cites 'severe' risks
Global warming activists double emissions to attend Glasgow conference
Utility warns customers of looming blackouts under Biden energy policy
Jake Sullivan's wife, AG Garland counsel, not connected to Durham investigation
Washington Post corrects, removes reporting that relied on discredited anti-Trump Steele dossier
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×