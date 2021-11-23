How Google works – what everyone NEEDS to know

The state of Texas has far more people incarcerated than does California, yet California's budget is more than twice as high.

Texas has 163,229 imprisoned, while California has 129,625 locked up.

Yet, California has a state prisons budget that is more than twice Texas' budget – $9.3 billion vs. $3.7 billion.

Why the disparity? Because the Golden State government is a spending machine.

This information was not so easy to find. If you look for it, you will probably not able to find what you're seeking. Blame Big Tech. Big Tech skews everything for political reasons. They HIDE information that does not portray their approved political narrative – one decidedly extremist left-wing in nature.

How does this work?

If you simply ask a question like "Which state spends the most on its prisoner population?" – the information will be deceptive at best, outdated and always slanted to the leftist political narrative.

I found this information from a site that did not come up on a Google search. In other words, it didn't have a political narrative. It came from ArrestRecords.com, a site with just the facts – and that was their problem.

Searching on Google, this was the first site that came up. What do you suppose the first thing you "learn" at InterrogatingJustice.org? "White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla." What's the second? "Top Senate Democrat calls on attorney general to fire prisons chief." They love Democrats at Google. What's the third thing? "How arrest records become 'invisible handcuffs' that keep people unemployed." This is obviously a propaganda site!

It's a lot like watching CNN and MSNBC. You are bombarded 100% of the time.

Next? At this site you are told the following:

"Louisiana puts more people behind bars on a per capita basis (942 per 100,000) than any other state.

"Alaska spends the most on prisons on a per capita basis ($436).

"The Northeast has relatively low imprisonment rates. Massachusetts throws the fewest people in jail per capita (150 per 100,000).

"States across the South put people in prison at the highest rates in the country while also spending the least amount of money. Alabama is perhaps the worst in this respect, imprisoning 812 individuals per 100,000 people but spending only $150 per capita on their maintenance."

In other words, you are told everything about incarceration rates except the actual facts. Not which states have the highest costs, not which ones have the most prisoners, just skewed "facts" per 2017 data.

Nowhere on these "approved" sites did I found what I was looking for. And the site that had the information, which is not a state secret, did not even turn up through Google, which everyone assumes is the best of the best.

Now, as a professional newsman for 45 years of my life, I've grown used to this fact of life, how the truth is hidden, skewed and manipulated. It wasn't always this bad – and it's getting far worse.

In fact, it's one of the most dangerous problems affecting America.

We no longer have a free and fair press – a right that is supposedly protected by our Constitution.

That's because "facts" are disseminated through the lens of Google, which cannot be sued thanks to a provision of the federal government. It gets that exclusion because it's supposedly not a publisher, which can be sued. Google can publish whatever they want and exploit that privilege endlessly.

People have become conditioned to this now, but it is becoming a crisis. Even innocuous information is hidden.

And Google know it.

That's why it's making it even tougher to get accurate information, without bias of any kind.

Take WND. A few years ago, we were one of the most successful site's in the world. But Google began punishing us relentlessly in 2016 when we began fairly covering Donald Trump's campaign. It was the beginning of a nightmare. For 20 years, we were on top of the world – doing extensive, intrepid investigative reporting and having a great time with an outstanding team of professionals.

In three years, Big Tech ruined our traffic, our reputation and our revenues.

They began calling WND "extremist" with "dangerous or derogatory content" and "unreliable and harmful claims."

This month, Google demonetized us – adding insult to injury.

