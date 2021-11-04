Google's biggest attack on this pioneering online news source

It's just the latest attack, but the greatest existential threat yet to WND.

Over the last few years, Big Tech has unleashed many different attacks on WND, the pioneering Christian journalism organization now in its 25th year. From classifying WND as an "extremist group," to writing WND out of its search algorithms, to de-monetizing WND's YouTube channel, to confining WND to "Facebook jail" for over a year, the attacks never end.

But now we're faced with unprecedented move by Google, which controls 80% of online ad revenue and, worse,is a virtual monopoly on the ability to serve them to you, our customers.

We've been de-monetized, blacklisted, ostracized, canceled,

That could end up cutting WND's online ad revenue roughly in half, since not only does de-monetization mean the removal of all Google ads from the site, but the removal of ads from alternate advertising services as well, since many of these companies utilize Google Ad Manager to serve their ads.

So, what did WND do to merit such a punishment?

According to Google's "Violation Explanation," WND is loaded down with "dangerous or derogatory content," as well as "misrepresentative content" and "unreliable and harmful claims."

"We do not allow content," explains Google, "that incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." Or which "harasses, intimidates, or bullies an individual or group of individuals."

To say Google's attitude toward a news organization with a different view of the world is "chilling" doesn't begin to begin to convey the truth. We are one of the few pioneers of the internet. We started when Google was just another kid on the block – but now is a behemoth granted with the ability to crush and destroy others with the power of a cruel, heartless, malevolent, brutal monopoly. To them, it's wrong the United States upholds the rights included in the First Amendment. They are the true arbiters of what's wrong and right. They know more than God Almighty.

With regard to WND's supposedly "unreliable and harmful claims," Google says that it does "not allow content that makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process." Or which "promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

What they've done to WND is tyranny – nothing short of it. No business – certainly none with unprecedented profits – has any claim to such powers.

So, we have been forced, among other things, to ban one of the mainstays of the internet because of WND's supposedly "dangerous, derogatory, unreliable and harmful" content – personal views readers express in WND's commenting section. WND is held responsible for every comment – even if we ourselves don't agree or approve of them.

As a result of being de-monetized by Google, WND has temporarily suspended all commenting on WND stories to give our tech team the time to investigate how best to bring back WND commenting while, hopefully, not losing all the advertising that helps support the site.

Of course, there is much more to which Google objects. A good measure of WND's news reporting published daily currently focuses on the three big topics Google cites as most troubling: "COVID misinformation," allegations of voter fraud and the transgender issue.

I can assure you, we will not cease or slow down in any way from reporting on these or any other issues – truthfully, honestly, eagerly. We will never stop this kind of this kind of journalism. We intend to keep on doing what we've done for 25 years and doing it professionally – so help me God.

