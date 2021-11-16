Google's 'kill-shot' against WND

"Extremist group."

"Dangerous or derogatory content."

"Unreliable and harmful claims."

Those are among the ways Google describes WND.

Is such language libelous? Is it abhorrent? Is it totally unfair? Is it in the eye of the beholder?

TRENDING: Did Biden's chief of staff destroy the hated vaccine mandate with this one ill-advised tweet?

Yes, of course, it's all those things. But these are more than slurs, accusations, slanders.

They are part of a narrative that goes back 25 years – when WND and Google were just getting started.

In the old days, WND was one of the largest websites in the world, a pioneering news organization that was treated fairly, for the most part, by Google. The search giant's priority, then, was making as much money as possible. It was not unusual for WND's content to be highlighted rather than blacklisted.

But things have changed disastrously for WND.

It's not the sticks and stones, the name-calling, that hurts. It's the systematic deprivation Google has the unjustified power to impose against us – the power of life and death over a Christian, conservative news organization that uses the once inviolable and uniquely American right to do what it does based on the First Amendment's cherished promise of freedom of the press.

Google and WND are two very different companies.

Google is one of the world's largest monopolies, based in the U.S. On top of that, it courts China as one of the biggest markets in the world. It also has come to see itself, conveniently, as the arbiter of all content on the internet – along with other Big Tech companies that routinely stamp out ideas we at WND champion.

That's why Google uses those intolerable labels on our content.

They wouldn't be doing that if they couldn't get away with it – but because of the way our nation has radically changed in recent years, they CAN. They are trying everything to make it impossible for us to survive. And, most unfortunately, they have powerful allies in their corner – and no standards of decency, no conscience, no God-centered sense of right and wrong.

Over the years, we were successful in spite of these attacks. But Google has now become an existential threat to WND – and the ability to practice journalism from our point of view.

What has Google done? In case you haven't heard, they have DEMONETIZED us.

This comes in the wake of Google's partner, the biggest video channel in the world, YouTube, DEMONETIZING us.

And it follows similar attacks over the years by Facebook and Amazon doing similar things.

So today, we don't have anywhere else to turn but to YOU – our precious audience.

Now we're faced with these unprecedented moves by Google, which controls 80% of online ad revenue and, worse, is a virtual monopoly on the ability to serve ads to you, our customers.

We've been demonetized, blacklisted, ostracized, canceled. The first independent online news service – one that has worked tirelessly, in a big way, to serve you.

So, what did WND do to merit such a punishment?

According to Google's "Violation Explanation," WND is loaded down with "dangerous or derogatory content," as well as "misrepresentative content" and "unreliable and harmful claims."

"We do not allow content," explains Google, "that incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization." Or which "harasses, intimidates, or bullies an individual or group of individuals."

Apparently, they know more than God Almighty. They know better than the Founding Fathers of the United States. They know better than you and me.

With regard to WND's supposedly "unreliable and harmful claims," Google says it does "not allow content that makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process." Or which "promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus."

What they've done to WND is tyranny – nothing short of it. No business – certainly none with unprecedented profits – has any moral claim to such powers.

It never occurred to me until fairly recently that we would be stripped naked of the power to survive.

It started, as I've said in the past, in 2016. We were enthusiastically supportive of Donald Trump. That was our major "error." We plead guilty. But for Google, this is a capital offense.

Of course, there is much more to which Google objects. A good measure of WND's news reporting published daily currently focuses on the three big topics Google cites as most troubling: "COVID misinformation," allegations of voter fraud and the transgender issue.

I can assure you, we will never cease, or slow down in any way, from reporting on these or any other issues – truthfully, honestly, eagerly. We will never stop this kind of genuine journalism. We intend to keep on doing what we've done for 25 years and doing it professionally – so help me God.

What can you do for us?

Please join us in PRAYER! We believe in it. We really do. I thank you for your prayers, truly. Pray for us to grow in strength – financial and spiritual.

There are several other ways you can help us if you can:

You can support our veteran editorial staff via the WND News Center, our non-profit, tax-exempt 501c3 sister organization. Donate via this link. As another alternative, you may mail your contribution by making your check out to "WND News Center" and mailing it to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

If you don't require a tax exemption, we ask you to also consider a contribution directly to WND, to support the non-journalists who work with us on the business side – everything from operations to technical to legal support to accounting. All of this is vital to our continued existence, in the face of Big Tech's latest brutal attack against us, which truly represents an existential threat.

Thank you, and God bless you.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].