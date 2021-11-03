A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republican congressman introducing bill to cripple Biden's COVID vax mandate by abolishing OSHA

Samantha Chang, The Western Journal By Samantha Chang, The Western Journal
Published November 3, 2021 at 1:36pm
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona introduced a bill to abolish the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after the federal agency promulgated a Biden administration rule forcing private businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate coronavirus vaccines or submit to weekly testing.

“OSHA’s existence is yet another example of the federal government creating agencies to address issues that are more appropriately handled by state governments and private employers,” Biggs said in a news release Tuesday.

Biggs, an attorney and former president of the Arizona Senate, said federal vaccine mandates usurp states' authorities and infringe on private business enterprises.

"Arizona, and every other state, has the constitutional right to establish and implement their own health and safety measures and is more than capable of doing so," he said.

"It’s time that we fight back against the bloated federal government and eliminate agencies that never should have been established in the first place."

Biggs exhorted his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to join his fight for states' rights and medical autonomy.

"I will not let OSHA push Arizona around with their bureaucratic regulations and urge my colleagues to support my effort to eliminate this unconstitutional federal agency," he said.

The legislation, called the ‘‘Nullify Occupational Safety and Health Administration Act," was unveiled on Monday.

Biggs introduced the bill after OSHA, which is the regulatory agency of the Department of Labor, announced that it will release a protocol for enforcing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate in the "coming days."

Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas and Thomas Massie of Kentucky are co-sponsoring the legislation.

In September, Biden signed an executive order requiring all federal employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

That same month, Biden also directed the Labor Department to draft an emergency rule requiring private companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing.

Noncompliant businesses could face fines of $14,000 per violation.

This is a stark reversal from last year, when presidential candidate Biden opposed vaccine mandates. As recently as December 2020, the 78-year-old career politician insisted that he would not impose such mandates.

Meanwhile, a growing movement of firefighters, military personnel, police officers, teachers, airline workers and other Americans are protesting vaccine mandates as unconstitutional and oppressive.

Contrary to the left-wing media narrative, these protesters are not anti-vaccine, since many of them are vaccinated. They're merely anti-mandate and anti-Big-Government overreach.

Biggs' bill to abolish OSHA will likely go nowhere, but the gesture sends a powerful message that Americans won't surrender their rights without a fight.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

