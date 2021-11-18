Grandma reports 'terrorist threat' to FBI, says CRT defender threatened her at school-board meeting

The FBI has been asked to investigate a threat from a black activist that he had 1,000 soldiers “locked and loaded” and ready to deal with opponents of critical race theory.

"I filed a report with the FBI office in Fort Worth," Ladonna Meyers, a grandmother of two in the Texas city, told Fox News on Tuesday. "It’s their job to check in on terrorism, and this was a terrorist threat."

The incident to which she referred took place on Nov. 9 during a Fort Worth Independent School District board meeting.

Malikk Austin, who is black, issued a condemnation of critics of critical race theory.

"For those who got an issue with this critical race theory equity, this is something I fight for, for my children," Austin said.

"How dare you come out here and talk about the things that my daddy and my grandparents went through? The lynching, the oppression, Jim Crow -- and my kids are still being afflicted by this,” he said.

"We are not our ancestors," Austin said. "I got over 1,000 soldiers ready to go."

As he was being escorted away by security, he was not done. "I'll bring my soldiers with me next time … locked and loaded,” he declared.

According to Fox News, Hollie Plemmons, a mother of three who had just spoken against critical race theory, then asked Austin, "Did you just threaten me?"

A Far-Left activist in an FWISD Board meeting threatened parents all because they were criticizing CRT. The activist said that he would bring 1000 soldiers and that he will be "lock and loaded" next time. pic.twitter.com/VmqNaQQh10 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) November 12, 2021

He would insist that there was no threat.

"First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, need to be implemented," Austin told Fox News.

He explained using “locked and loaded" this way: "That’s a term I used when I coached football. It means, 'Prepare and get ready.'"

But others at the meeting were not buying that explanation.

"I used to work in security at [Dallas Fort Worth International Airport] so I know what is legally a terrorist threat," Meyers said, indicating she was troubled by the use of the phrase “1,000 soldiers.”

"Is he training these men? Is he training them for attacks on Americans?" she said.

Meyers called Austin’s comments "threatening to the whole room."

"We cannot let terrorist threats go without being addressed," she insisted.

Plemmons also said Austin appeared to be doing more than just talking.

"So I don’t need to be worried about him coming to my home and shooting me up? 'Locked' means when you are putting your cartridge or your clip in and ‘loaded’ means you have a bullet in the chamber," she told Fox News.

During the meeting, when Plemmons asked to talk to him one on one, Austin told her, "But you're not intelligent. You are not intelligent."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.