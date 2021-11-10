The Great COVID Vaccine Scam

A famous saying (widely attributed to showman P.T. Barnum) states, "There's a sucker born every minute." A century and a half later, it appears the only difference is now there are just a lot more suckers.

For the past 19 months, the COVID-19 virus has ravaged the planet. People in America and around the world have lived in terror wondering if they were going to live or die.

As the COVID picture has become clearer, however, the question many people are beginning to ask is: "How much of this crisis is real – and how much is just one big fat lie?"

Drug companies to the rescue – sort of

When the mysterious virus that causes COVID-19 materialized in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019, the Chinese Communist Party purposefully let it spread around the globe while restricting domestic travel to limit the virus' impact in China. As the virus spread worldwide, the American media proclaimed COVID-19 was potentially going to kill every human alive – and there were no treatments or cures.

Fortunately, the drug companies came to the rescue and developed "miracle" vaccines in record time to save the world from the dreaded COVID-19 scourge of death.

Unfortunately, the vaccines didn't work as promised, and fully vaccinated individuals started coming down with COVID-19 – and numerous other variants began popping up.

Fortunately, a third booster shot was developed to combat the variants, and everyone gave a huge sigh of relief.

Unfortunately, the booster shots turned out to be just a third dose of the original vaccines that gave only temporary protection, wore off after a number of months and didn't prevent COVID-19 variants, but just lessened symptoms.

Fortunately, drug companies developed COVID-19 treatment pills that would help people to recover if they got sick after taking all the vaccines and the booster shots that really didn't work very well.

Unfortunately, the companies' treatment pills have proven to be only partially effective, meaning everyone must continue wearing masks in public, to keep living in fear and to continue being vulnerable to dying from the virus. Plus, now everyone would need yearly vaccine booster shots for the rest of their lives.

This COVID-19 vaccine merry-go-round keeps spinning around and around and around … and the drug companies and their cohorts get richer and richer and richer.

The vaccine scam in a nutshell

If the pharmaceutical companies had produced and distributed COVID-19 vaccines like flu shots, namely to the most vulnerable or to anyone else simply interested, there would have been no societal upheaval, and the vaccine would have served its proper purpose.

Further, if the numerous safe, effective early treatments either discovered or developed during 2020 had been made available and prescribed (such as Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Quercitin, Ivermectin, Budesonide, monoclonal antibodies, Regeneron, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and even ordinary aspirin), there would have been no societal upheaval either – and the pandemic would have been quickly over as early treatments were administered by doctors and natural immunity spread.

So, what took place beneath all the altruism and the virtue signaling that allowed drug firms, politicians, bureaucrats, multinational corporations and media organizations making up The Medical Industrial Complex to turn society upside down and transform the COVID-19 pandemic into a massive for-profit criminal drug and civilization-transforming scheme unique in recorded history?

Here's what really happened:

The drug companies saw the opportunity to make billions by distributing a COVID-19 vaccine to every person on earth whether they needed it or not.

A deal was struck with U.S. Government officials to develop COVID-19 vaccines ASAP under an FDA "Emergency Use Authorization,"' which protected the companies from liability against any claims for injury or death resulting from the vaccines.

Drug companies, government officials and media purposefully spread misinformation and fear about COVID-19's lethality by inflating death statistics to increase vaccine demand.

Since experimental vaccines can only be distributed under "Emergency Use Authorization" as long as no effective treatments are available, the credibility of any effective early COVID-19 treatments was quickly destroyed by branding them as "dangerous" and "unproven" – and the public was prevented from receiving these effective treatments even though the conspirators knew hundreds of thousands (or even millions) would die as a result.

Any individuals, doctors or groups promoting or using effective "early treatments" were bullied and demonized – and doctors who prescribed them were threatened with termination and the loss of their medical licenses or simply terminated.

"Natural immunity" to COVID-19 was discredited and downplayed by spreading the lie that "vaccine immunity" was superior to natural immunity even though Pfizer scientists admitted the opposite.

Vaccine-related injuries and deaths were covered up as much as possible – since they're bad for business. Lies continued to be spread regarding early treatment effectiveness, mask and vaccine ineffectiveness, and lethal vaccine side effects including more than 17,000 deaths to date.

Since mask and vaccine mandates instill panic and keep citizens subservient, strict enforcement of all COVID-19 mandates fan the public's fear of dying and keep vaccine sales high indefinitely.

So there you have it, The Great COVID Vaccine Scam! But it's not just about money; it's about control, government tyranny and world domination.

Enough is enough!

Fortunately, brave Americans are getting wise to the COVID-19 scam and saying, "Enough is enough!" "Patriot Parents" faced with the mandatory vaccination of their children as young as 5 are saying, "Enough is enough!" Brave workers (including pilots, teachers, police and firemen) faced with mandatory vaccinations or pink slips are saying, "Enough is enough!" And there's a new pandemic spreading across America: "The Freedom Flu," crippling woke cities and businesses as patriots push back, stage sickouts against vax mandates and proclaim, "Enough is enough!"

Fortunately, too, Americans are learning just how diabolical the withholding of early treatment has been and are finding ways around the scam through the use of highly effective drugs like ivermectin. In the largely unvaccinated province of Uttar Pradesh in India, with a population of 240 million, COVID-19 has been defeated through the simple use of ivermectin administered early and liberally by the government. For five months, Uttar Pradesh has had very few COVID-19 cases and virtually no deaths.

Fortunately, grieving families of loved ones lost to COVID when refused early treatments are fighting back and filing wrongful death lawsuits against the conspirators. Soon The Medical Industrial Complex kingpins and their cronies responsible for these deaths will be prosecuted and brought to justice, some even under racketeering laws like Mafia bosses.

Unfortunately, The Great COVID Vaccine Scam is still alive and kicking as The Medical Industrial Complex and the Vax Nazis are showing that they won't go down without a fight.

Fortunately, the scam is crumbling as Americans learn (like those in Uttar Pradesh) that surefire treatment (not hit-and-miss vaccines) is the best line of early defense. The number of brave doctors is growing, too, those who are willing to stand up to The Medical Industrial Complex, to honor their Hippocratic Oaths and to provide treatment to patients regardless of the personal cost. And the conspirators are starting to get nervous. Really nervous!

Soon The Great COVID Vaccine Scam will be thrown on the ash heap of history along with the masterminds and the co-conspirators as justice is meted out. Citizens will go on with their lives, and hopefully be a lot wiser when the next scam comes knocking on their doors.

P.T. Barnum may have been right that "there's a sucker born every minute" – but thank God it doesn't have to be you!

